Though more officers will be on duty Saturday, the Riley County Police Department’s policing and other emergency response efforts will look a bit different than past Fake Patty’s Day weekends.
RCPD officials and the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency board discussed policing plans for the upcoming weekend at Monday’s law board meeting at City Hall.
Though Fake Patty’s is a fabricated drinking holiday geared toward college students, the Aggieville Business Association on Saturday cancelled its usual promotion of the holiday, scheduled to take place Saturday, because of coronavirus concerns. Businesses and bars will still be open during their normal operating hours this weekend, unless stated otherwise.
The annual event typically brings in thousands of people to the streets of Aggieville and nearby neighborhoods. This would have been problematic as the CDC is cautioning people to practice social distancing and advising against gatherings of more than 50 people to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease that has swept the world.
The event also would run into a problem of smaller crowds anyway as K-State recently announced students would be learning remotely for the rest of the spring semester and encouraged them not to return to campus if possible.
RCPD usually requests help from several outside law enforcement and emergency response agencies, but Capt. Rich Fink said those requests for assistance have been canceled. RCPD also won’t use a remote command post and communication center in City Park, which it typically does for the event.
Director Dennis Butler said the department had already begun preparing for the weekend by changing the work schedules of some of its employees.
“We had already scheduled extra staffing within the departments,” Butler said. “We’re just going to keep that in place so if it turns out there is a larger crowd than we would expect with the cancellation, we’ll have sufficient personnel on scene to handle that.”
Law board member Craig Beardsley expressed concerns that just because Aggieville cancelled Fake Patty’s, it didn’t necessarily mean house parties would be cancelled.
Butler said with the extra staffing, there will be more officers patrolling neighborhoods to “keep problems to a minimum.”
Manhattan mayor Usha Reddi thanked Aggieville for not promoting the event.
“Not promoting it helps the city and everyone in the community take safety precautions at a different level,” she said. “We are in uncharted territory.”
She cautioned those still planning to host house parties to rethink the decision as it could jeopardize the health of residents, emergency medical personnel, police officers, hospital workers and more.
“We want to keep them available for other components that might be more drastic as we move forward in this pandemic,” Reddi said. “ ... I understand people are getting antsy staying at home and I understand these are young people that are looking for things to do, but social distancing is extremely important. We have to pretend like we are all carriers as people come in from different places from their spring break.”
Aggieville Business Association Director Dennis Cook also thanked business owners and local partners for helping come to the decision to cancel Fake Patty’s promotions. Cook said he had been calling different hotels and they reported they’d had about a third of their weekend reservations drop as of Monday morning.
Ryan Bramhall, president of the association, said he is aware of one bar, which he did not identify, trying to reschedule the event to May 2. Cook said the bar is essentially acting alone and there is no general consensus with other businesses to change the date.
“As far as I’m concerned, it’s cancelled. It’s done,” Bramhall said. “It’s one of the places that wants to postpone it. I’m trying to tell him to back away from it. I don’t know where we are with that, but that’s not the date.”