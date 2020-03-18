In its first 2021 budget proposal before the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency board, Riley County Police Department officials asked for about a 4% increase from its 2020 budget.
Monday’s requests mainly included changes in personnel-related costs, as those account for about 85% of the department’s total budget, and one non-personnel-related item. The increase amounts to about $898,000, or 4.04% more than this year’s $22.1 million budget.
Capt. Josh Kyle said the department expects to see a 2.73% increase of about $606,000 in its payroll expenses, which include increases in its turnover account to account for a calculation error in the 2020 budget, mandated benefit rate changes and adjustments in merit and longevity pay.
The department also identified three priority expenses, including an adjustment for its cost-of-living allowance, hiring a part-time administration clerk, and increasing its gun and crime equipment budget.
Using the Consumer Price Index for the Midwest region, which also is used by Manhattan and Riley County, the department calculated spending $236,000 for COLA for 2021. That’s a 1.06% increase from 2020’s budget.
Additionally, Kyle said the department would like to hire a part-time administration clerk to help with data entry and clerical work, which would allow staff to work on long-term projects and other supportive functions.
“The agency has grown in size over the last decade and the administration section has not,” Kyle said.
The salary for a part-time clerk would be about $15,600, a 0.7% increase from 2020.
Kyle said RCPD also is looking to increase its gun and crime equipment fund by $40,000, a 0.18% increase from 2020, because it was underfunded last year. An approval would bring this budget to $100,000.
Last year, the department established a drone team, which was not accounted for in the budget and cost about $40,000. The maintenance of that team and prices for equipment will require rising annual costs over time, Kyle said.
“At the time we recommended no change in the budget in order to control budget increases but we feel now is a good time to tackle this issue,” he said.
The fund also covers other items like body cameras, guns, body armor, and other related accessories and equipment.
Director Dennis Butler said the department would work on adjusting the proposal if the board had later requests, and it would address other non-personnel accounts at future budget meetings.
The board did not take action on the matter Monday and will vote at a later date. It can approve the increase or make reductions to the budget.