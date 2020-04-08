ARRESTS
• Jeremy Michael Spaur, 35, Manhattan, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 30-year-old man reported someone entered his storage unit and took miscellaneous items, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 2700 Amherst Ave. at about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $4,260. Police refused to identify the victim.Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.