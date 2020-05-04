The Riley County Police Department has identified the kayaker found dead near the Tuttle Creek off-roading area on Saturday.
Police said the man was Jose Francisco Ramos, 21, of Fort Riley.
Friends reported him missing from their kayaking group at about 2 p.m. Saturday. They’d been kayaking near the off-roading park near Randolph.
Emergency crews later recovered a body from the water around 9:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Seacrest Road.
RCPD, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Pottawatomie County water rescue team, the Manhattan Fire Department, Riley County Rural Fire District, Kansas Wildlife and Parks, and the Army Corps of Engineer rangers all responded to help with the search.