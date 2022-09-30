Police board continues drafting questions for RCPD director applicants Lexi Garcia lgarcia@themercury.com Sep 30, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Riley County police board members continue to develop questions to ask applicants for the Riley County Police Department director position.The Riley County Law Enforcement Agency held a special meeting Thursday that consisted of private conversation on the RCPD director hiring process.The board held two executive sessions. Chairwoman Linda Morse confirmed that in the private meeting, members continued to discuss what questions they will ask the candidates and their references.Morse said the board will have another private discussion Monday about the process with the possibility of another meeting Wednesday.Dates haven’t been set for the interviews, and officials haven’t announced any finalists. Officials expect three to four finalists for the position.A screening committee is reviewing the applications.The committee will make recommendations to the Riley County police board on which applicants should become finalists. However, the police board will choose the finalists.Assistant Police Director Kurt Moldrup has served as interim director since former director Dennis Butler’s retirement in January. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest News RCPD arrests two for possession of meth and intent to distribute Big Lakes hopes state committee helps reduce wait times for service Police board continues drafting questions for RCPD director applicants Police report for Sept. 30, 2022 Sailor found not guilty of setting fire that destroyed ship Vegas survivors signal hope even as mass shootings march on Review: Thou wilt have a perfectly OK time with the Bette-middling ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ K-State reports lowest fall semester enrollment in 34 years Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesK-State shocks No. 6 Oklahoma in NormanAnne NielsenManhattan woman dies in car crashWamego woman dies in car crash after losing consciousnessActor Ryan Grantham jailed for life after he killed his mother to stop her witnessing him murdering Justin TrudeauRCPD arrests 3 for weekend Aggieville fightsLa Fiesta reopens after state seizure for delinquent sales tax paymentsAnne NielsenNo. 1 Manhattan prevails against No. 4 Washburn Rural 28-25K-State rolling out new license plate scanning tech to replace hanging parking permits Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.