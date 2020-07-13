Metal detector in hand, Steven Hendricks waved the rod back and forth across the ground in City Park Saturday morning, listening to the variations and volume of the beeps as it picked up a signal. The sounds and numbers on his detector's screen indicated what type of item it might be, as well as approximately how deep it was buried.

Hendricks dropped to his knees, pulled out a shovel and began methodically slicing into the soft dirt to disturb the area around it. He repeated the action a couple more times, sticking a handheld metal detector in the hole to pinpoint the metal source that triggered the signals.

About a foot down, Hendricks found the bit of treasure -- a modern dime. Not every dig uncovers something as rare or telling as, say, a silver pocket watch from the late 1800s found near Irving, one of Hendrick’s favorite finds yet, but he said it’s all part of the process. For every one interesting thing he discovers, Hendricks said he probably finds about 50 trash items, which he ends up taking with him to property dispose of.

Hendricks, 47, of Manhattan, is a metal detecting hobbyist. He runs his own service, Kansas Relics and Recovery to search areas in and around Manhattan for residents and historical groups, but he also is president of the Topeka Treasure Hunters Club.

Metal detecting is something Hendricks first became interested in when he was about 12 years old. He was working on an outdoor chore -- not well, Hendricks said -- and his mother came out to help. During that process, his mother’s engagement ring and wedding band flew off and into the field behind the house. They didn’t realize this until a few days later and subsequent searches were unfruitful.

A couple years later, Hendricks and his mom encountered someone metal detecting at a park. After telling the man her story, he offered to come out to their property with a team to help search. This time, however, they were able to find the rings. Hendricks said he remembers clearly how happy his mom was that day, which eventually spurred him to purchase his own metal detector about 20 years ago.

Hendricks has now been able to return that favor to other people.

He and a friend recently searched someone's yard in Ogden after a woman said she’d lost her engagement ring during a mud fight.

“We went out there and sure enough, embedded in the remnants of the mud, was her engagement ring,” Hendricks said. “She cried, she gave us hugs, and the moment was like this big, magical moment so that's kind of why we do this as a complimentary service. Things like that are a lot of value to people.”

The North Carolina native moved to Manhattan in late 2018 when his job was relocated to Fort Riley. Before then, he’d spent about 18 years living and working in Okinawa, Japan. He’d initially gone there by serving in the military and when his service ended, he became employed by the federal government to work on maintaining computer networks and security.

Hendricks said he typically goes out two or three times a week, either for his own interest or to work a job through a resident or a museum or historical society. If he’s not contacted by someone and wants to search a private property, Hendricks said he makes sure to gain permission first and ensures people know he doesn't leave any marked differences in yards during digs. He also often brings along a second metal detector in case people are interested in searching with him.

If it’s the latter, he and team will typically be partnered with an archaeologist who will take care of the dig and dating of items.

One time, Hendricks said said, the Kansas Historical Society contacted him to help search an area behind the Kansas Cattle Auction building off Highway 24. Historians believe it used to to be the site of a large Native American village.

“We found copper arrow heads, which tells a big story because they usually use flint,” Hendricks said. “(Settlers) came in and we traded copper pots with Native Americans. Native Americans said, ‘I don’t know what to do with this copper pot,’ and they actually cut them up and turned them into arrowheads.”

Typically, Hendricks said he and other detectors try to look out for older homes or research specific historical sites to help decide where to search, but if there's anything the hobby has shown him, it's that treasure can be found everywhere.

Though Hendricks lives in a newer neighborhood, which is only a few years old, he decided to scan his yard on a whim. He found several silver coins dating back to the early to mid-1900s scattered throughout underneath the ground.

Hendricks did some research and discovered that a farm had been located in his cul-de-sac. During WWII, homeowners didn’t trust banks and stored money at their homes. At some point, Hendricks said, the family buried money in a jar in the ground, which was forgotten. During redevelopment for his neighborhood, Hendricks said the jar must have burst and spread out over what would be his yard.

“For me, I just like the history,” Hendricks said. “There’s so much history, and it's crazy that right underneath your foot, you never know what could be down there.”