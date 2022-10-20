Mikey Silva, 13, sports a mullet, a hairstyle where the hair is cut shorter at the front and sides, but is longer in the back. “... He’s got absolutely gorgeous hair, I’m kind of living vicariously through him,” said Mikey’s mother, Krystal Sullivan-Silva.
The business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back hairstyle — known as a mullet — might have had its heyday with rock stars in the 1980s, but that doesn’t mean it’s faded away.
Iconic mullets worn by celebrities include Billy Ray Cyrus, John Stamos and David Bowie, who donned a bright-orange cut.
While he might not be a big-name star, 13-year-old Mikey Silva from Randolph recently placed sixth in the USA Mullet Championship — so he’s getting some local attention.
“It was pretty fun, but also it’s been weird at some points because people you don’t know come up will come up and be like ‘Oh my God,’” Silva said.
Over the summer, Silva participated in the USA Mullet Championship teen division with others who enjoy their hair cut shorter in the front and sides and longer in the back. Silva’s mullet is about 12 inches long, and he has been growing it out for two years.
“I think it was a fun experience,” said Krystal Sullivan-Silva, Silva’s mom. “I just kind of never thought that it would come down to him making it past the next round of voting and be in the top 10.”
Sullivan-Silva mentioned how she wanted him to participate last year but found out about it too late, and registration was already closed.
“I got a notification when registration was opened (this year),” she said. “When I signed him up, part of the proceeds went to an organization for kids with childhood cancer.”
The contest started with a first round of online voting in July in which more than 600 kids participated. Silva then made it to the top 25, which involved Facebook voting. For the final round, voting was done by e-mail.
“It was just for fun,” Sullivan-Silva said. “They were only giving prizes to the top three.”
But why did Silva start growing his awesome mullet in the first place?
“I’m not really sure why I got it,” Silva said. “I think I just got it because it was the style on my baseball team.”
Besides playing baseball and growing a mullet, some of Silva’s other hobbies include hunting and fishing.
Silva said he doesn’t have much of a routine for his hair, but he does get a perm to maintain the curls.
“I get haircuts every six weeks, just to kind of make sure it doesn’t get too out of hand,” he said.
When considering a run for next year’s crown, Silva shrugs his shoulders and laughs, saying he’s undecided on whether he wants to keep growing it out.
While Silva is unsure about the future of his hair, his mother said she loves it.
“He wears it really good, and he’s got absolutely gorgeous hair,” Sullivan-Silva said. “I’m kind of living vicariously through him.”
Sullivan-Silva said people have reached out, asking that when Silva decides to cut his hair he consider donating it.
“We have had somebody (reach out) from North Carolina at a college there that make wigs for kids,” she said. “They would be interested because they only need four inches (for a wig), and he is currently at about 12 inches.”
Sullivan-Silva said the reaction from the community has been great, and he’s “getting famous” at school.
“He kind of gets embarrassed about it, people coming up to him all the time saying something,” Sullivan-Silva said. “But I think he kind of likes it.”