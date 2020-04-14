A local organization is continuing to provide free counseling to help people understand rent and mortgage delinquency issues as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Housing and Credit Counseling, Inc. has been offering counseling on budgeting and debt management as Kansans and Americans deal with widespread unemployment caused by COVID-19-related business closures and layoffs.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported that the unemployment rate through March rose to 4.4%, a 0.9% increase from February.
Marilyn Stanley, executive director of HCCI, said its counselors can help with debt payment, including student loans and medical debt, mortgage default and rent delinquency.
Its tenant and landlord division also counsels by phone for issues related to lease questions, unlawful eviction, security deposits and unlawful landlord entry.
Gov. Laura Kelly in late March issued an order that temporarily halts foreclosures and evictions, applicable to all mortgage lenders and landlords, until May 1.
However, tenants will still owe rent, past and current, after the order has expired.
“These are major concerns for families now and HCCI can help with counseling about communicating effectively and soon with landlords and mortgage lenders and creditors,” Stanley said.
HCCI can be reached at 800-383-0217 or hcci-ks.org.