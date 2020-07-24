A St. George woman’s death last month appears to have been a suicide, according to records released Friday.
Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 11400 block of Deane Road in St. George at about 2 p.m. June 28 and found Tracey Ward, 50, dead at her residence from an apparent suicide.
An incident report did not list the cause of death, and the sheriff’s office refused to release information to The Mercury about suicides “out of respect for the family.”
According to Ward’s obituary, she had lived in Manhattan since she was born and graduated from Manhattan High School in 1988.
The family said in the obituary it would host a memorial service later, when it is safer to gather. They asked that memorial contributions be made to the Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Group.