Starting this week until late fall, the Manhattan Fire Department will begin flowing and painting fire hydrants as part of its annual maintenance program.
Flowing fire hydrants helps ensure they are operating properly and to flush out the water lines.
If residents notice yellow or rust-colored water in their home after crews have flowed fire hydrants in their area, run the water in a bathtub or shower for a few minutes or until the water runs clear. If it does not clear, contact the City of Manhattan Customer Service Office at 785-587-2480 or the Manhattan Fire Department at 785-587-4502.
Officials advise people to be cautious in areas where crews are flowing fire hydrants because high water pressure and volume can damage vehicles that pass through. Children also should not play in or ride bicycles through the flowing water.