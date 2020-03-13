Meadowlark Hills, a retirement community, is closing to the general public indefinitely because of concerns about the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Sarah Duggan, community relations director of Meadowlark, said officials made the call Friday after closely following updates on the virus and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Duggan said Meadowlark is limiting entry to the community to one access point and will admit people depending on what business they have. People such as employees and necessary vendors will be subject to a screening process before they are let in.
Duggan said Meadowlark Hills, which serves more than 300 people, is taking the precautions to protect their at-risk population.
The CDC says those who are more at risk of developing serious illnesses from COVID-19 include older adults and people with serious chronically medical conditions.
This decision comes after Gov. Laura Kelly on Thursday announced that a 70-year-old man who was living in a long-term care facility in Wyandotte County died after getting the virus. He was the first person in Kansas to die of the virus.
Other precautions at Meadowlark include increasing the cleaning frequency of buildings and facilities and limiting public gatherings.
Meadowlark had previously discouraged visitors from coming to the community.