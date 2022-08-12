When people come to Shepherd’s Crossing seeking help, Warren Holmes tends to put them at ease.
“I don’t need to know the details, but more often than not I’ll get some of those details because I’m willing to listen,” said Holmes, who works as the director of client services.
Holmes and others at Shepherd’s Crossing work to make clients feel comfortable, and lately there have been more of those clients coming through the doors. Now that the funding for COVID-19 relief has been spent, lingering needs driven by such factors as child care continue to spark financial difficulties. The summer’s heat also has enflamed electric bills.
Shepherd’s Crossing was formed in April 2001, as its website explains, when “area churches and pastors opened the doors of Shepherd’s Crossing to collectively address the financial needs of our neighbors in Riley County and St. George.”
The organization helps people who have financial needs pay for utilities, rent and prescription medicine. The money goes to vendors rather than directly to clients.
Shepherd’s Crossing also provides budget counseling along with referrals to other organizations. Executive Director Beth Klug stressed the importance of the network of organizations Shepherd’s Crossing helps throughout the community, which allows residents to tap resources ranging from finances to car repair to clothing for children.
Klug said the needs that descended during the onset of COVID-19 were well met by the community.
“The need was great right at the initial onset of COVID, but as funds — federal, state and local — became available, I think our community really wrapped people up and provided well for folks,” she said. “There was still an unmet need, but our community in particular did an outstanding job of helping folks.”
Vern Henricks, president and CEO of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, noted that the collaborative community effort called MHK Together raised more than $500,000 in community assistance during the early parts of the pandemic. Henricks also explained that the community foundation administered the Riley County CARES non-profit organization grant program, which carried another $500,000.
Now, in ways that may fall under people’s notice, the needs continue, but without some of the relief that existed after the early shock of the pandemic. Klug reported that Shepherd’s Crossing served 147 households served in June, along with 133 households in July. Klug mentioned inflation and other sources of struggle — such as the need for affordable child care — as cutting into people’s finances, even if they do have work.
“We thought the needs of our clients would be decreasing as we came further and further out of COVID, but that is not the case,” she said. “The numbers of households seeking assistance are up 20 to 40 percent (compared with last year) depending on the week.”
Gretchen Fontanini, director of community outreach for Shepherd’s Crossing, noted another significant obstacle people face.
“People can’t find childcare to go back to work,” she said.
“Or affordable childcare,” Klug added, “that makes it worth it to go back to work.”
Phil Preston, a volunteer counselor, noticed that utility bills have created a particular source of trouble.
“It’s been so extraordinarily hot that utility bills have skyrocketed,” he said. “It’s a serious issue to many of the people we’ve talked to.”
Stacey Warner, another volunteer counselor, cited gas prices as a big financial hurdle.
The financial struggles of the people coming to Shepherd’s Crossing are occurring, too, in a world in which COVID has not gone away.
“People are getting COVID again and quarantining again, and I think some employers don’t have as much leeway now to allow people to have time off now,” Fontanini said.
Klug mentioned that many of the people who come to Shepherd’s Crossing are hourly employees, making the loss of any time at work sorely and immediately noticed.
Shepherd’s Crossing has three paid staff members — two are part-time — and about 20 volunteers, Klug said. Klug is the sole full-time staff member, and Fontanini and Holmes work in part-time positions.
Staff members and volunteers contend that even during a time of quiet struggle, community resources do exist. Warner said she’d just informed someone that Catholic Charities provides diapers and Life Choice Ministries give out baby clothes.
“Most have things relatively under control until that bump comes,” Preston added. “The set of tires needs to be replaced, or the utility bill comes in that’s very high.”
Preston stressed the importance of being compassionate when people hit those patches. Warner noted the power of listening.
“One of the first things I try to do is ask them to tell me their story,” she said. “And then I try to repeat it back to them. I think they appreciate the fact that I heard what they said.”