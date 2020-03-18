Manhattan Town Center has adjusted its hours to limit person-to-person contact because of coronavirus concerns.
The mall itself will now be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
These hours will be effective Wednesday through April 1.
Individual businesses may operate different hours or choose to close temporarily. An up-to-date list will be listed on the mall’s website.
Manhattan Town Center employees also are cleaning the building more frequently, especially areas such as elevator buttons, door handles and door plates.
“We are closely monitoring the guidelines and new developments issued locally as well as by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the coronavirus and are reevaluating policies and procedures as needed,” General Manager Brad Simonsson said in a statement. “While we practice health and safety measures on a daily basis, we are implementing additional precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety during this time of heightened concern.”
As of noon Wednesday, individual retailers that have changed their hours or are closed include:
- No stroller rentals
- No Easter Bunny photos this year
- AMC Dine-in Manhattan 13: closed 6-12 weeks (April 28 to June 9)
- American Eagle: closed through March 27
- Bath & Body Works: closed until March 30
- Bandit Coffee: closed Mondays and Tuesdays
- Blue Moose Bar & Grill: closed
- Cheeky Chic: closed until at least March 23
- Claire’s: closed through March 27
- Dillard’s: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday
- Foot Locker: closed through March 31
- H&M: closed until April 2
- Hot Topic: closed through March 30
- JCPenney: Noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday
- Little Apples Playland: closed
- T-Mobile: closed until April 1
- Ulta Beauty: closed March 20-31
- Victoria’s Secret: closed