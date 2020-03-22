It’s still too early to determine the breadth of the economic impact on local businesses and the Manhattan community, said Jason Smith, president and CEO of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, but it’s safe to assume it will be significant.
Following the first confirmed case of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Riley County, the county health department ordered a ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people until at least April 4.
That ban effectively closed bars, restaurant dining rooms, gyms, salons and several other types of businesses and public spaces where people “gather.”
Other businesses are allowed to be open if they are “come-and-go” places, such as grocery stores and drive-throughs. (See more information on the ban, Back Page.)
Some owners have elected to close their businesses even if they’re allowed to remain open. Many have opted to reduce operating hours, offer more takeout and delivery options and close dining rooms to the public.
“The most vulnerable businesses are the small, locally-owned businesses,” Smith said in an email. “However, most businesses are suffering during this period.”
A recent bill signed into law by President Donald Trump aims to provide relief for small businesses and their employees, though Smith said the chamber has not yet received feedback and guidance on how that will be executed.
The Families First Coronavirus Act requires employers with fewer than 500 employees to provide limited paid leave benefits to those affected by the coronavirus. Those businesses will be given tax credits and federal payroll-tax relief to pay for those benefits.
In the meantime, Smith said the chamber has encouraged federal officials to pass another business assistance package that is in the works.
“We are optimistic that it will pass soon and we will begin the process of getting information to our businesses so the money will get here as quickly as possible,” he said.
It also is pushing out information on programs that could potentially help area businesses, one of which is the state’s Hospitality Industry Relief Emergency Fund. The fund allocates $5 million in bridge loans that hospitality businesses, including restaurants, bars, lodging facilities and conference and event centers, can apply for.
Chamber staff also are helping employers with the application process for economic injury disaster loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Smith said residents can continue to support small businesses even if they can’t physically visit them by using delivery services or buying gift cards to use later.
“Think about what purchases you may be making over the next six to 12 months and buy the gift card to help those businesses today,” he said.
Smith also encouraged people to not panic-buy items and goods in bulk to leave enough for others. The health department has said it would not order grocery stores or pharmacies to close regardless of how the virus spreads.
“We are all in this together and we will all get through this together,” Smith said. “We are already starting our plans for how Manhattan can emerge from the economic challenges quickly and stronger than before. I am optimistic that our Manhattan spirit will persevere.”