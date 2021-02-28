The Class 6A state wrestling tournament marked the final event of the illustrious career of Manhattan High head coach Robert Gonzales.
The head coach at MHS for the past 16 seasons, Gonzales retired at the conclusion of Saturday's state tournament in Park City. News of his retirement was first reported by WIBW late Friday night.
“I think it’s time," Gonzales told the TV station. "It’ll be a good timing.”
Though the Indians finished just outside of the top 10 in 11th with 51 points — two points behind Lawrence High and Lawrence Free-State, who tied for ninth with 53 points apiece — senior Damian Ilalio sent off Gonzales as a champion.
Ilalio captured the state title in the 285-pound division.
Gonzales also served as the head coach at Shawnee Heights (1985-05) and Kenneth Henderson Jr. High (1977-79). He was an assistant at Topeka West from 1979 to 1985 before he was hired by Shawnee Heights.
But in a coaching career that spanned more than four decades, it's at Manhattan High where he left his greatest legacy, turning the program into a contender for the state title year in and year out since taking over in 2005. MHS won state titles in 2007, 2012 and 2017 under Gonzales' watch.
MHS was the state runner-up in 2016 and 2019, and earned third place in 2008 and 2018.
The Indians won seven regional championship, and finished as a regional runner-up eight other times. MHS also has won six Centennial League titles since the league formed in 2005.