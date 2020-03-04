The Veterans of Foreign Wars 1786 Post has recognized a Riley County police officer with the VFW State of Kansas Officer of the Year award.
Officer Michael Wagenblast received the recognition in Ogden on Feb. 18.
“This award symbolizes the great triumphs the honoree has received in our noblest of professions,” Post Commander Dan Watkins said. “It is merely a token of the collective enthusiasm for the dedicated self sacrifice and desire that you have shown to make your town, your city, our county, our state and our nation an ideal place to live and work.”
The award recognizes individuals “whose performance of their duties distinguishes them from all others,” according to the program’s description.
“The award goes to an officer who demonstrates professionalism under the most trying of circumstances, embodies patience when others would have walked away and demonstrates humanity towards all,” the police department said.
A committee chose Wagenblast from all nominations sent to the state level. He also will be considered for the VFW’s national law enforcement award.
Wagenblast has worked at the police department since 2012. He is assigned to serve the northern population of Riley County.
Prior to joining RCPD, Wagenblast served for more than 20 years in the Army.
“I am pleased to recognize you, Officer Michael Wagenblast, as one of those who have stood and said, I can do that, I can give more, I will walk in harm’s way,” Watkins said.