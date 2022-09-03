After having begun the work of president of Kansas State University in February, Richard Linton was inaugurated Friday afternoon in the McCain Auditorium on campus.
As Linton recounted his path to Kansas State University in his inaugural speech Friday afternoon, he described a “lightbulb moment” early in his academic career, when he was an undergraduate at Virginia Tech.
“I took an elective class in food microbiology only because I had a friend enrolled in the class,” he said. “That’s where I met Dr. Merle Pierson. It was a game changer for me. After three lectures in his class, I was absolutely hooked.”
Linton, who’s 56, said he was enthralled by food microbiology and also by the passionate approach of Pierson, who later became his advisor as he earned a master’s and doctorate in food science at Virginia Tech.
“I realized that a professor can have an immeasurable and life-changing impact on the trajectory of someone’s life, and I wanted to do that,” Linton said.
Linton’s inaugural address detailed a procession of other collaborative moments as he recounted professors and other professionals with whom he worked as his career developed. The concept of collaboration pulsated through Linton’s descriptions of his own past and his hopes for K-State.
Linton spent much of his speech delivering observations of K-State.
“We are ranked highly as a tier-one research university,” he said, adding that the university harbors some of the happiest students in the country based on recent surveys by The Princeton Review. Linton also described volunteer work by outreach and extension programs.
Linton cited economic prosperity planning at the university and cited work with corporations.
“Just this past spring Scorpion Biological Services made a $650-million commitment to construct a human vaccine manufacturing facility that will create several hundred new jobs in the Manhattan area,” he said.
Linton also touched on efforts to reverse declining enrollment, noting that K-State shares that problem with universities across the country.
“We are taking active steps through our student enrollment master plan to reverse national trends in student enrollment,” he said.
As Linton looked to the future, he said officials were in the midst of launching a “new strategic plan.”
“Here we will have the opportunity to build what we think the next-generation land grant should be,” he said. “Within this process we will need your help, your ideas, your advice and most of all your encouragement.”
After the ceremony, in a session with members of the media, Linton mentioned two areas of immediate focus. He reiterated the challenge of student enrollment, and he also noted the need to work on $450 million in “deferred maintenance challenges.” He discussed the importance of working with the state in addressing those problems.
Gov. Laura Kelly, among the speakers introducing Linton on Friday, recognized former president Richard Myers, who was in the audience. Kelly delved into K-State’s early days as a land-grant institution in the 19th century and lauded the university’s “continued push to keep our ag industry modern and innovative.”
Kelly also asserted that K-State is more than agriculture, mentioning other academic areas, and she said K-State “is one of only 40 universities to rank on Campus Pride’s ‘Best of the Best’ as one of the most LGBTQ-friendly colleges in the nation.”
Kelly also noted that in the Princeton Review’s latest ranking, “students voted K-State as offering the best quality of life in the country.”
Citing Linton’s achievements and plans, Kelly declared him “the perfect fit for Kansas.” Noting his own deep-seated experience with land-grant institutions, she added that he is “the perfect fit for K-State.”
Linton had been serving, before coming to K-State, as dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at North Carolina State University.
Before that, he served as department chairman of food science and technology at the Ohio State University and as a faculty member of the Department of Food Science at Purdue University from 1994 to 2011, as The Mercury reported after his appointment.
Linton was a founder and director of the Center for Food Safety Engineering at Purdue, and he served as the associate director of agricultural research programs.