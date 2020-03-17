The Kansas Highway Patrol on Monday identified a man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Manhattan last week.
According to a report, Francisco Nevarrez-Arellano, 61, of Manhattan, was attempting to cross Fort Riley Boulevard at 15th Street at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday.
A 2015 Honda Civic driven by Madelline Haynes, 22, of Junction City, was heading west on Fort Riley Boulevard when the vehicle struck Nevarrez-Arellano. The report said he came to rest in the center of the road, and emergency responders declared him dead on scene. Troopers could not find next of kin for Nevarrez-Arellano.
Haynes did not suffer any apparent injuries, and she was wearing a seat belt, the report said.