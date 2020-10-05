Three games into the 2020 season, Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman is receiving a new contract.
Under the terms of his new deal, which K-State announced Monday and was first reported by Yahoo Sports national college football reporter Pete Thamel, Klieman will earn an annual base salary of $3.1 million in 2021, $3.5 million in 2022, $4 million in 2023 and $4.3 million in 2024 through 2026.
Under Klieman’s prior contract, he was set to make $2.5 million in 2020, $2.7 million in 2021, $2.9 million in 2022, $3.1 million in 2023 and $3.3 million in 2024, the final year of the deal.
The contract, which runs through Dec. 31, 2026, calls for retention bonuses of $200,000 in 2021 and $250,00 in 2022. If Klieman wins eight or more games in a regular season and appears in a bowl game, an additional year will be added to his contract — at the base $4.3 million — that gives him an opportunity to be in Manhattan through the 2029 season. Because of the coronavirus pandemic cutting the Wildcats’ 2020 regular-season schedule from 12 games to 10, that eight-victory-plus-bowl appearance minimum required for an additional contract year has been lowered to six wins and a bowl berth.
If Klieman leaves for another position with five or more years remaining on his contract, he owes K-State $5 million (up from $3 million in his previous deal). That amount goes down by $1 million each subsequent contract year, as he would owe K-State $4 million if departing with four years left on the deal, $3 million with three years, $2 million with two years and $1 million if there is a year (or less) remaining.
If K-State fires Klieman without cause with four or more years left on the contract, it owes him 75% of the remaining unpaid base salary. That decreases to 67% of remaining base salary with three years left on the contract; K-State is on the hook for 50% of the unpaid base salary with two years left on the deal.
Klieman would receive $4.3 million, or whatever base salary remains at the time of termination — whichever amount is less — if he’s fired without cause with a year or less remaining on the contract.
Not that any notion of being anything other than K-State’s head coach was on Klieman’s mind Monday.
“My family and I love K-State and we are very fortunate to call Manhattan home,” Klieman said in a release. “I appreciate (athletics director) Gene (Taylor) and President (Richard) Myers for trusting my staff and me to lead this program, and we will continue to work as hard as we possibly can each and every day to not only win football games but also to help the young men in our program grow and be successful. We have made great progress in just under two years here, but we still have a long way to go to get where we want to be, and we are excited for the future of K-State Football.”
Klieman is one of the nation’s winningest coaches, owning an 82-19 overall record in eight seasons, with a 10-6 mark at K-State. He was hired as the 35th coach in school history on Dec. 10, 2018, taking over for the legendary Bill Snyder. The Wildcats went 8-5 in 2019, setting a K-State record for victories by a first-year head coach. That total ranked second nationally for rookie head coaches last season, trailing only Ohio State’s Ryan Day. The Wildcats tied for third in the Big 12 (after being picked ninth in the preseason poll), won on the road against an SEC opponent (Mississippi State) for the first time ever and also beat in-state rival Kansas, K-State’s 11th consecutive victory in the Sunflower Showdown. Klieman also led K-State back to a bowl berth after the team missed out in 2018, when it finished 5-7 in Snyder’s final season.
Klieman has maintained his momentum in Year 2, as K-State is 2-1 (2-0 Big 12) this season. Heading into Saturday’s game at TCU, K-State is tied for first in the conference alongside Iowa State and Oklahoma State.
Notably, K-State is 2-0 versus Oklahoma under Klieman. Since Lincoln Riley became the Sooners’ head coach prior to the 2017 season, Oklahoma is 27-3 in all other matchups with Big 12 opponents. Both wins over Oklahoma came when the team ranked in the top five, with last month’s victory in Norman, Okla., marking the first time K-State had ever beaten an opponent ranked in the Associated Press’ top five on the road.
“Chris and his staff have done a phenomenal job in their short time at K-State, and we are excited that he will be here for a very long time,” Taylor said. “We had been in discussions for an extended period of time, but certainly with sensitivity surrounding the COVID pandemic, we wanted to wait and finalize this contract once we were back to playing football and had some sense of certainty about the season. Chris is a tremendous fit, someone who cares a great deal about his players, and most importantly, he and his staff are terrific football coaches and we look forward to many more years under his leadership.”