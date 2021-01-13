K-State would receive slightly less money from the state general fund under Gov. Laura Kelly’s fiscal year 2022 budget proposal.
Kelly released her proposal on Wednesday morning, including recommendations for funding to higher education institutions.
The governor’s budget proposal is just the starting point; the Legislature has the final power of approval.
In total, the governor’s budget had $178.7 million in state general fund money allocated for the K-State system in fiscal year 2022, down about $500,000 or 0.27% from this current fiscal year.
The state general fund is only a part of the university’s overall budget, which is typically around $900 million.
Under the proposal, the main campus would receive $107.5 from the state general fund, an increase of $1.9 million from $105.6 million in fiscal year 2021.
K-State Polytechnic would get $6.8 million, the same as this current fiscal year.
K-State Extension would receive $48.9 million, down from $51.1 million in fiscal year 2021.
K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine would receive $15 million, down from $15.2 million in fiscal year 2021.