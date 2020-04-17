Leaders of Junction City and Dodge City churches that held in-person Easter Sunday services filed a lawsuit Thursday in U.S. District Court against Gov. Laura Kelly, saying her executive order limiting the size of religious gatherings violates the U.S. Constitution.
Pastor Aaron Harris of Calvary Baptist Church in Junction City and Pastor Stephen Ormond of First Baptist Church in Dodge City argue that a recent order that banned religious gatherings with more than 10 congregants violated the 1st Amendment’s rights of free religion, free speech and assembly. They also say it violates the Kansas Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which prohibits the government from “substantially burdening” someone’s right to practice their religion.
On April 7, Kelly extended a previous executive order that limited most gatherings to no more than 10 people, so long as social distancing and hygiene guidelines were followed, to apply to churches and religious institutions. Though those entities were previously exempt, Kelly issued the revised order ahead of Easter Sunday, which typically sees larger attendance in Christian church services, after cluster cases of COVID-19 were linked to religious gatherings.
The state’s Legislative Coordinating Council voted to overturn the order a day later, citing violations of the Constitution. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt also had issued a memo that day telling law enforcement to not enforce the ban.
Kelly then sued the Legislature and council. The state Supreme Court ruled in favor of Kelly that Saturday, saying the council did not have the authority to rescind the order. It did not rule on whether the order violated the constitution, however.
While many churches had plans to host online-only services for Easter, First Baptist Church and Calvary Baptist Church held in-person services. Both churches reported they only had about 20 congregants show up when normally they’d have anywhere from 50 to 100 people.
The lawsuit said members of both churches practiced social distancing and personal hygiene guidelines while indoors.
A local police officer monitored the Junction City service.
The suit said both churches also had taken steps prior to the orders to avoid spreading bacteria or the virus and maintain distance between people.
This included checking people’s temperatures, suspending the passing of offering plates, limiting or marking entrances to and from the building, having attendees wear face masks and/or gloves and hosting online streams of services.
The suit said the Geary County Sheriff’s Office warned Harris he would be “subject to criminal enforcement” of the governor’s order if he continued to host in-person services with more than 10 people sitting in the pews.
The lawsuit said the order particularly singled out churches and other religious services or activities by prohibiting any type of gathering of more than 10 non-performing people, “regardless of whether social distancing, hygiene, and other efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 were practiced.”
“Plaintiffs sincerely believe that the Bible teaches the necessity of gathering together for corporate prayer and worship and that such assembly is necessary and good for the Church and its members’ spiritual growth,” the suit said.
The churches and pastors are asking the court for a temporary restraining order or a preliminary or permanent injunction that would stop the state from enforcing the order as it relates to religious gatherings.
They also ask for a judgment that says the executive order violates the Constitution and the Kansas Religious Freedom Restoration Act, as well as financial relief for court and attorney fees.
The plaintiffs demand a jury trial be held in Wichita, given its location to all parties.
The churches are being represented by Alliance Defending Freedom, an organization that specializes in religious freedom cases.