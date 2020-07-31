Q: How can a man from Washington state run for a U.S. Senate seat representing Kansas if he doesn’t live here?
A: Republicans who have voted early for the primary election may have noticed that one candidate running for a U.S. Senate seat for Kansas is from Richland, Washington.
John Berman is a Republican with a background in engineering, physics and math. He’s running not only for a Senate seat representing Kansas but also Minnesota.
Berman has said on his website that he decided to run after seeing the death of George Floyd, as well as surviving a near death experience. He has a particular interest in judicial court reform and diversifying economic opportunities in the Midwest.
So how can an out-of-state man seemingly take part in another state’s elections?
The U.S. Constitution has three major qualifications for U.S. Senate candidates: one, they must be at least 30 years old; two, they must be a U.S. citizen for at least nine years; and lastly, a senator has to reside in the state he or she is chosen upon election.
The general election isn’t until Nov. 3, so in theory, Berman has a few months to hunt for a new home depending on how close he thinks his chances are of clinching the win.
The primary election will take place Tuesday.
