WICHITA — This spring started with Manhattan senior Charles Jones sure he was going to focus on football training rather than join the track and field team.
It took a lot of convincing from fellow senior Julian Avila, but Jones ultimately changed his mind and decided to join the team. That decision very well could have been the difference for Manhattan between celebrating another Class 6A boys' team championship and a runner-up finish Thursday at Wichita State’s Cessna Stadium in Wichita.
Jones finished runner-up in the long jump (21 feet, 10.5 inches) and the triple jump (44 feet, 9 inches) and also took fifth in high jump (6 feet, 2 inches) to score 20 points — the most of any individual for the Indians — to lift Manhattan (66.5 points) past Blue Valley (54) for its second boys' title in the last three state meets.
“Honestly, I wasn’t even going to do track until Julian talked to me and was like, ‘We need you,’” Jones said. “So I decided to come out and do what I do. If he didn’t come talk to me, then we probably wouldn’t be here celebrating right now.”
“It was pretty hard convincing him to come out,” said Avila, a senior who was on that 2018 title team. “I just told him, 'Dude, you’re really good and we have a shot at winning state with you, so please come out.’ I’m glad he did.”
But the title felt far from secure halfway through the meet, when the boys' team felt like its performance was underwhelming to that point. The Indians were scoring, but they weren’t winning.
With several individual title contenders on the team, it wasn’t until the last scored event of the day — shot put — that Manhattan finally produced a state champion. That came from senior Darius O’Connell, who won his second straight 6A shot put title with a throw of 59-6.
“When I heard we weren’t doing as good as expected, I felt like I had to get first so we could get the points and have a chance to win,” O’Connell said. “It felt good to get first, but I don’t really like stepping on the high box (on the podium).”
In the end, Manhattan scored points in 10 of the 18 events. The Indians may have had only one state champion, but four runner-up finishes boosted the team score.
After claiming the Class 6A boys' tennis singles championship earlier this month, Dan Harkin had another busy day with the condensed schedule. His best race came in the 1,600, where he shaved three seconds off his season-best time to finish second in 4:19.68. He also ran the 800 and notched a seventh-place finish in the 3,200 in 9:27.28.
The 3200-meter relay team also registered a second-place finish with Avila on the anchor for a season-best time of 7:58.75, joined by Frank Mosier, Baptiste Lacroix and Ethan Bryant. Mosier also finished fifth in the open 800 race in a time of 1:58.15.
Senior Jason Moran ended his MHS career with two more state medals, as he took fourth in the triple jump (42-4.75) and sixth in the javelin (159-0). Jaden Magana placed fourth in the discus (153-10) and Vincent Malone took seventh in the high jump (6-0) to round out the medalists on the boys' team.
“This was the team’s goal ever since the first day when we met on March 1,” Manhattan coach Kory Cool said. “They showed up and worked hard every single day of practice. They worked so hard that even on an off day, they could still win. And we did have an off day. But this team has so much senior leadership, they grinded their way through it. They wanted it bad for themselves.”
The standout of the meet for the girls team was sophomore Gili Johnson, who collected three individual state medals and a fourth on Manhattan’s 1600-meter relay team.
Johnson, who has the second-best triple jump mark in Kansas this season and school record at 37-9.75, finished runner-up in the event at the state meet with a 36-8 mark. She also registered a fifth-place finish in the long jump (17-0) and an eighth-place finish in the 400 (1:01.14). She also helped the 1600 relay team take seventh in 4:12.63, along with the help from Jillian Harkin, Tamayia Washington and Kyra Arasmith.
“She’s a dual-sport athlete, so her time was very stretched this spring,” said Cool about Johnson, who is also a standout soccer player. “Once things started to wind down, she was able to be around more and focus on track more and that paid off today with a great day.”
Other individual medalists for the girls team all came from the throws team, which included Alyx Glessner (132-6, fourth in javelin), Teuila Ilalio (36-11.5, fifth in shot put) and Abigail Gruber (107-7, seventh in discus).