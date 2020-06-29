Harry’s, the upscale restaurant inside the historic Wareham Hotel in downtown Manhattan, is closing July 15 as the pandemic has taken its toll on the restaurant, the restaurants’ owners announced Monday.
Originally founded by Julie Haynes in 1990, executive chef Cadell Bynum has led the restaurant’s culinary team for more than 25 years. Evan and Andrea Grier bought and have operated the restaurant since 2006, along with later ventures Bourbon & Baker and Tallgrass Tap House just down the street.
The decision to close also coincides with the end of the restaurant's lease at the building, the couple said.
“This has been an extremely difficult decision,” said Evan Grier, managing partner. “Our team will forever cherish the fond memories created within these special walls alongside of our customers who chose us for some of the most important moments in their lives. They made Harry’s successful for three decades.”
Evan said the restaurant has been able to weather other economic downturns, but the pandemic was too much for the restaurant to overcome. Andrea thanked the Wareham family, the namesake and owners of the building that housed the restaurant, for their support.
“It has been an honor to be a part of the legacy of this landmark building. We are eager to see what the future holds for the magical space at 418 Poyntz Ave.”
“(I) wanted to thank the Griers for all their hard work and dedication in making Harry’s an iconic establishment over the past 14 years," said family spokesperson Jim Wareham. "The Wareham Family has worked diligently with them, especially over the last few months, to provide facility improvements and offer rent relief to enable them to continue operation. However, we understand their business decision as a result of COVID-19 and wish them luck and continued success in the future."
Charlie Busch, president of McCullough Development which leases the building on the Wareham's behalf, said Harry's has been a cornerstone of McCullough's renovation of the building. He said the company is looking for a replacement restaurant operator to "provide the upscale dining experience the community has grown to expect over the last 30 years.”
The couple said they would redirect their efforts toward the other two restaurants and said they’re working on a new concept for Manhattan that is still in development. Meanwhile, Harry’s will remain open Tuesdays through Saturdays through Friday, July 17, for dine-in and carry out orders, with reservations strongly encouraged.