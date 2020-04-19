During a 24-hour virtual matching fundraiser, local nonprofit organizations will be able to receive 100% of the donations given by the community.
The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation will accept donations for its eighth annual GROW Green Match Day from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday online or through mailed-in checks.
The fundraiser helps raise money for 65 local organizations, ranging from arts-based to healthcare-based, to support their immediate and long-term needs. In previous years, community donations typically were put into the organization’s endowment fund at the foundation while it could use the 50% match from GMCF for immediate operating costs.
Because COVID-19 has put a strain on organizations, Vern Henricks, president and CEO of the foundation, said that process will be reversed this year. One hundred percent of community donations will immediately go to the organization and the 50% match will go into its endowment fund.
“This year we’re flipping that knowing full well that many of these organizations are going to be hit financially by this shutdown,” Henricks said. “... From an immediate need, it’s twice as good as what it has been in previous years.”
Gifts between $25 to $1,000 will be matched half through the foundation’s existing funds and grants, but there will be no total limit a single organization can receive through matches.
Donations to the foundation’s COVID-19 Recovery Fund will be matched dollar for dollar, however, and it also will have no limits on the matching amount. A donation link can be found on the foundation’s website, mcfks.org.
The money in the recovery fund will go to nonprofit organizations and public agencies who are helping with coronavirus-related recovery efforts. The Howe Family Foundation is providing 50% of the recovery fund’s match and the other 50% match will come from GMCF.
Henricks said organizations that usually are hands-on and social service agencies are being especially hit hard by the virus.
“All these places that are typically meeting with clients on a regular basis and now they’re kind of in a shut-in mode or a stay-at-home mode, not only does that affect their ability to serve those clients, it also affects their financial line by being able to bill for the services,” he said. “They’re being hurt too.”
More information and the donation form can be found at growgreenmanhattan.com.