The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation (GMCF) has opened a Riley County CARES grant program for nonprofit organizations.
The money will come from CARES Act funding received by the Riley County government, which has designated $500,000 to support eligible nonprofits. The CARES Act is the federal coronavirus relief act.
The funds must be used to cover costs related to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, such as rent or mortgage payments or purchasing personal protective equipment.
Officials said qualified and eligible organizations can receive up to $25,000, and they will award funds on a first come, first served basis.
Eligibility requirements include being a 501c(3) nonprofit organization with a physical location in Riley County; in operation when the pandemic began and when funds are disbursed; employing and paying no more than 50 employees; and not being part of a larger organization with more than 50 full-time employees.
Applications opened Wednesday and will remain open until 5 p.m. Nov. 1. The application can be found at www.mcfks.org.
People can contact GMCF with questions at foundation@mcfks.org or 785-587-8995.