The Geary County Health Department closed local restaurants to dine-in eating and issued several other edicts to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Director of the health department Tammy Von Busch issued a written directive ordering the limitation of mass gatherings and events in the community.
“As the County Health Officer for Geary County, I am officially declaring that no mass gatherings or large community events will be permitted where there will be an excess of 10 people,” she wrote.
The health department banned gatherings of more than 10 people at once in places such as movie theaters, auditoriums, museums, bowling alleys, gyms, swimming pools, and similar public gathering areas. This applies to both indoor and outdoor venues.
Restaurants, bars and food pantries are limited to drive-through and carry-out services. Dine-in eating is officially banned in Junction City and Geary County.
Religious gatherings, funerals, and memorial services are still allowed, but they must follow social distancing protocol. There should be at least 6 feet of space separating “co-habiting members and other people.”
This declaration was made, Von Busch said, in the hopes of “minimizing the potential impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on the community of Junction City and Geary County.”
For more information, Von Busch asked people to call the health department at 785-762-5788 and talk to her or Deputy Director Charles Martinez.