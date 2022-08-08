For Tiffany Martinez and dozens of other residents on a sunny Saturday morning, the perfect place to take her son for a physical exam before the start of school was a sprawling community gathering at Douglass Community Recreation Center.

“It’s free, and it’s a much shorter wait than everywhere else right now,” Martinez said, describing the physical exam provided by Stormont Vail Health. “You can come out here on the weekend and get it done, and then have fun doing everything else.”