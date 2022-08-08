For Tiffany Martinez and dozens of other residents on a sunny Saturday morning, the perfect place to take her son for a physical exam before the start of school was a sprawling community gathering at Douglass Community Recreation Center.
“It’s free, and it’s a much shorter wait than everywhere else right now,” Martinez said, describing the physical exam provided by Stormont Vail Health. “You can come out here on the weekend and get it done, and then have fun doing everything else.”
Martinez and her third-grade son strolled the grounds after the physical exam, while frisbees floated and children tossed bean bags all around them. They were all enjoying a Saturday community event coordinated by Everybody Counts, in partnership with the Douglass Community Recreation Center. Everybody Counts is a grassroots coalition, explained chairwoman Debbie Nuss, designed to “help provide information and resources to the community, particularly to those individuals who are struggling.”
Nuss said the gatherings began in 2014 with the formation of Everybody Counts after about 250 students in the Manhattan Ogden school district reported themselves as homeless. The gatherings began as twice-yearly events, and now they’ve shifted to annual ones. Everybody Counts was initially formed by area community leaders, and it currently operates under the auspices of the Riley County Council of Social Service Agencies.
Leaders originally formed Everybody Counts to combat homelessness, and it’s now designed more broadly, with an eye toward reaching people in a variety of challenging situations.
Saturday’s event brought together several hundred people and more than 50 organizations that offered services such as free health screenings, food and clothing distributions, a community brunch and various outdoor activities. The gathering allowed members of the public to see what services are out there, but it also let service providers learn more of how they can work together.
“I think it’s good to see what other resources are available and to create connections with other people,” said Alyssa Baquero, director of clubhouse services for kindergarten through 12th grade at the Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan. “It can be so hard in Manhattan if we’re not all on the same page. Some of us could be offering the same services, and maybe we can do it together.”
Providers set up booths outside, and for services that required more space and privacy they carved out spots inside the Douglass Community Recreation Center’s buildings. Karsen Davis, outpatient therapist for Pawnee Mental Health Services, helped to administer assessments for anxiety and depression.
“Doing it here makes it more accessible,” she said. “It maybe makes it a little less scary because you’re not having to come into the office.”
Dr. Jacob Clarke, clinical supervisor for the Riley County Health Department, said the department was focusing on back-to-school immunizations for students — provided at the gathering — and on other forms of health education. Clarke and Gina Palmero, a registered nurse with the Riley County Health Department, were providing those services.
Clarke said they were also distributing masks for COVID-19 protection, and he said take-home tests and vaccinations for COVID-19 were available at the health department’s office at 2030 Tecumseh Rd.
“For COVID immunizations themselves, we’re encouraging people to go to the health department,” he said. “Given the numerous age ranges that have different vaccines, it’s much easier if we ask them to (come) to the health department.”
But Clarke noted the importance of providing some services beyond the department’s boundaries.
“Meeting the community where they’re at is very important to public health,” he said. “That’s actually Public Health 101, being able to be engaged and to be active members of the community.”
Dr. Halcyon Inniss, dentist at the Konza Prairie Community Health Center, also stressed the way a casual atmosphere, like the one found in a Saturday-morning gathering, can cultivate a willingness to think about health and other serious issues.
“We’re making balloon animals to make it a little bit more fun for the kids to open their mouths and let us take a look,” she said with a chuckle.
Inniss said a goal on Saturday, in addition to screenings, was to provide “little tidbits of information” that might sometimes be overlooked.
“For kids who are five and under, diet plays a major role in cavity development even when the teeth are coming in,” she said, offering one such tidbit.
Crystal Auletti and Stephanie Reeck attended on Saturday as volunteers for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Be Smart, two organizations focusing on issues surrounding gun safety, including education.
“For people who don’t have gun locks, we have gun locks to share with them, and brochures to explain how the adult needs to be the responsible person to make sure there is gun safety practiced in the home,” Reeck said.
Members of Pilgrim Baptist Church set up a space filled with clothing to give away.
Zandra Williams, wife of Pastor Anthony Williams, said members of the church’s mission department worked to collect and organize the clothing. She described the mood of the room on Saturday, with people trekking through the aisles and visiting with each other as they examined clothes, as “joyful and high-spirited.”
“There are needs in our community, and we’re happy that we were able to fill one of them,” she said.
The festive atmosphere of Saturday’s gathering seeped into services for cats and dogs, as provided by Kansas State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.
Therese Richardson and her sister Sheryl Kuhl have been coming to the gathering with their animals for about three years. Richardson brought a dog and a cat, and Kuhl brought two dogs.
“Last year, these two little ones were babies, and they were on Facebook,” Kuhl said, referring to two of the three dogs.
“They’re all siblings,” Kuhl added, referring to the dogs. Then she reiterated that she and Richardson were siblings as well.
“It’s all in the family today,” she said.
Bonnie Rush, dean of K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine, said the animal services on Saturday were for cats and dogs who weren’t currently sick, staffed by volunteer students and faculty members. The animals received physical exams, heartworm testing, vaccinations and other care.
“We send them home with some dog food and treats, and with some heartworm medication,” she said.
Many, but not all, of the services on Saturday harbored a student focus. Baquero, with the Boys and Girls Club, was on hand with James Dunnigan, director of middle school services, and Xydira Stephens, site coordinator at Susan B. Anthony Middle School, as they worked to reach children and teens. Lara Mallean, recruiter and retention coordinator for the Manhattan-Ogden school district, also attended Saturday’s gathering.
“I want to let people know that we’re aggressively hiring right now,” Mallean said.
She also mentioned that members of the school district like to keep in touch, in as many ways as they can, with the sorts of social service organizations represented at Saturday’s gathering.
The gathering included many other organizations, ranging from first responders to various social service organizations.
“It’s a back-to-school event, kind of,” said Dave Baker, director of the Douglass Community Recreation Center. “It’s probably the only event in this community that brings all of these people together in one day who really need help and support.”
Baker also reflected on the joyful mood on a sunny morning that lacked the oppressive heat of recent days.
“It doesn’t get any better than this,” he said.
Some in the community came out simply to enjoy — and enhance — the atmosphere of a vast community gathering that often took on the feel of a festival.
Koda Garner, of Manhattan, arrived in full Batman attire, something he’s done at other large public events. His presence delighted the younger children, especially, as he bantered with them on the grass.
“I want to change the community,” Garner said, pausing to greet people who were passing by. “I want to be something to people. There’s a lot going on in this world, and I want to bring happiness and joy to people. I want to be that superhero for this town.”
Nuss said participation by organizations was high, rebounding after cancellation in 2020 and curtailment in 2021 because of COVID-19.
“The Hy-Vee brunch … maybe served 180 people,” she said, referring to a 10 a.m. meal with food supplied by the Hy-Vee store in Manhattan. She said Harvesters Community Food Network also provided fruits and vegetables, along with frozen meat for people.
Nuss, too, reflected on the upbeat mood floating through the gathering on Saturday morning. She noted the way the easy late-summer atmosphere nurtured interaction between volunteers and clients, dissolving some of the mystery that sometimes envelops social services.
“There’s this feeling that we’re all in this together,” Nuss added, “and that essentially we’re friends.”