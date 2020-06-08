This year’s county tax foreclosure auctions will be at a new location, and bidders must pre-register for the event, Riley County Counselor Craig Cox said Monday at the county commission meeting.
The auction, which will be at 10 a.m. June 26, sells properties for which owners have not paid the required taxes. Nineteen properties are up for bidding and four have structures of them.
Instead of the usual county commission room, the auction will be hosted at the Riley County Public Works’ lower level training room, 6215 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
“We’re still having a need for social distancing and so the training room at Public Works is better suited,” Cox said.
Cox said all bidders will have to register by June 19 online at www.rileycountyks.gov/59/Tax-Foreclosure-Sale, through email or mail. The county website also lists what sites are for sale, though owners may still be able to redeem the property until June 25.
In addition, county commissioners approved a resolution to allow pews from the former First Christian Church building to be sold.
The county acquired 23 pews, which cannot use for public purposes, after purchasing the property at 115 Courthouse Plaza. By statute, county commissioners can dispose of any county-owned personal property if the value does not cost more than $50,000 and they cannot find any use for the property.
The resolution says a resident asked about possibly purchasing one of the pews, and he may be allowed to make an offer as long as he removes it at his expense.
Commissioners also accepted the resignation of Sharrie Peterson as the clerk of Wildcat Township. Peterson said in a letter to the county clerk’s office that she has served in the position for 10 years and wishes to step down.
The board accepted the appointment of Chris Hunter as Peterson’s replacement.