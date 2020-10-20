The Oct. 11 voters guide for Kansas Senate District 22 referred to candidate Craig Bowser as living in Holton and splitting his time between there and Manhattan. Bowser owns a farm in Holton, where his son goes to school, but he rents an apartment in Manhattan and said he works in Manhattan every day. He said he has lived here for a year and a half. He said he goes to Holton when needed.
