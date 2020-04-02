The Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan is hosting a drive-through family dinner program at Bluestem Grill starting Friday.
Families who sign up can pick up free meals in Bluestem Grill’s west lot at 1880 Kimball Ave. every Tuesday and Friday evening through May 1. Boys and Girls Club families will be served first from 4 to 5 p.m., and then the pickup will open to the general public from 5 to 6 p.m. or until supplies last.
Trent Jones, executive director of the local Boys and Girls Club, said the program was initially open to just families who had attended the club within the last year, but through a recent $700,000 donation from the Capitol Federal Foundation to clubs across Kansas, the Manhattan branch was able to use its $138,000 allotment to extend the program to the public.
“When (Capitol Federal) approached us with this idea, we were just through the roof with excitement, and it’s really going to serve an essential need for families who might have some hungry kiddos under their roof right now,” Jones said.
There are no eligibility requirements to join the program.
“Our main goal is just to make sure that people who are struggling are getting fed, so we don’t have income requirements, we don’t have any eligibility program by any means,” Jones said. “Our mission is to make sure that families get extra help right now, roll through, get some dinner in their car and go home — no questions asked.”
Dinner boxes will be packaged in serving sizes of four or five and will have enough food to last the family three nights. Families larger than five people will get two boxes, Jones said.
Jones said the food, prepared by Bluestem Grill staff, will consist of balanced, healthy meals, and the upcoming week’s menu includes steak, beef enchiladas and spinach dip chicken as entrees. The food also will be fully cooked, so families can take the meals home and reheat them.
As of Thursday, there are 146 households, or 621 individuals, signed up for the program. People can sign up by calling the club at 785-539-1947.
Depending on how many people actually show up throughout the program’s run, Jones said the club may be able to start including household kits with items like cleaning supplies and toilet paper, as well as possibly extend the program beyond the scheduled five weeks.
“Until there is a new state order that would say services like ourselves distributing food are no longer considered essential, we will be out there twice a week, Tuesdays and Fridays, starting tomorrow,” he said.
When families arrive at Bluestem Grill to pick up their meals, they are advised to not park or exit their car but to indicate to staff with fingers how many people are in the household. They should open their back hatch or trunk so staff can put the dinner box(es) in the car.
Those with food allergies can tell staff what those are and also can email exec@bgclubmanhattan.com to be accommodated at future pickups.
Delivery also is available and families that choose this option can expect meals on their doorsteps between 3:15 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Though the club is closed to in-person meetings, it is still running online services. It has been posting online videos about art, health and education on its YouTube and Facebook pages, as well as launched a hotline to help with homework, 785-341-5729, emotional support, 785-341-0924, and productivity assistance, 785-341-0811. The numbers will be staffed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.