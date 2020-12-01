The Manhattan-Ogden school board will continue its discussion on remote learning possibilities for the remainder of the school year at Wednesday’s board meeting.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Robinson Education Center.
School district officials have been talking about the potential for a move to remote learning mode for the spring semester for the past several months. As previously reported, USD 383 Superintendent Marvin Wade has said the district will remain in hybrid learning until further notice, but that “it’s a matter of when, not if” the district goes remote.
“Hybrid” means students attend school in person some days of the week and at home on others. “Remote” means at home full time.
Assistant Superintendent Eric Reid has said the district will reevaluate the situation as needed, and any decision to move to a distance-learning situation will be determined partly by staffing availability across schools.
Reid said the district human resources report listed in this week’s agenda does show several recommendations for new hires, filling some of those 52 job vacancies district-wide, however hiring new employees during the holiday season is always more difficult — and made more so by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the district, 342 students and 72 staff members were in quarantine for the week of Nov. 15-21. For that same timeframe, 27 students and 16 staff members reported testing positive for COVID-19. Those numbers are expected to rise following the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The district has about 6,300 students total.
The board is also set to approve its financial audit for fiscal year 2020 and receive updates on district construction projects, as well as a report from the Manhattan High School student council. Additionally, the board is slated to approve two donations: $4,500 from Pepsi-Cola of Manhattan to the high school for general use, and $2,000 worth of winter break supply bags from Thrivent to Ogden Elementary students.