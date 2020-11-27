Daria Dodds had one goal in mind early Friday: secure a Kitchen Aid mixer — preferably a blue one — to give as a gift.
“We’re standing in line for grandma,” said Dodds, with her daughter in tow. Dodds said it’s a tradition to go Black Friday shopping in-person, something she’s done for the past four years or so.
About 20 people braved the chill and the coronavirus pandemic to stand in line just before 5 a.m. Friday at Best Buy in Manhattan, seeking Black Friday deals.
Black Friday looked a little different this year. At Best Buy, a long gate was wrapped around the store, designating the line where shoppers stood before opening at 5 a.m. sharp. People kept a distance from one another and wore masks as they waited to file into the store.
But overall there were fewer shoppers and fewer lines at major box stores this year as many retailers spread out their post-Thanksgiving deals to prevent crowds.
Though Evan Allen of Manhattan didn’t have an exact plan for what he was going to purchase Friday, he said he always participates in Black Friday.
“Deals on electronics are more enticing, I think,” Allen said.
He said he thought it seemed safe shopping on Black Friday this year. He said he worked at a restaurant during the first part of the pandemic and said this seemed much safer than that.
In 2020, stores altered their one-day sales to multiple days throughout October and November and switched to a hard push for online shopping.
At Best Buy, the electronics giant started deals Oct. 29.
Target began its Black Friday sales earlier this week. Walmart, which opened at 5 a.m. Friday, spread its deals across three weekends in November.
Adobe Analytics in October predicted a 39% increase, which it said equates to $10 million more, in online sales for Black Friday 2020 compared to last year.