The Riley County Health Department was informed Sunday evening of another positive coronavirus test, which brings the county’s number of known cases to 14.
Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department, announced the case at Monday morning’s county commission meeting.
Gibbs said the person is being isolated at the hospital, but she did not yet have further details on the newest case.
The health department had announced two other cases earlier on Sunday, a man in his 40s and a man in his 30s, both of whom live in Manhattan.
Gibbs said the man in his 40s had been swabbed twice and tested positive the most recent time.
While this man did have recent travel history, the man in his 30s did not, which indicates community spread, Gibbs said. The second man had visited the Westloop Dillon’s briefly on March 26 in the late afternoon or early evening, as well as Walmart on March 30.
The health department is in contact with him to determine who else he may have come into contact with. Both people are self-isolating at home.
The department is monitoring daily 17 total people in the county and are waiting on results from 14 tests. Two people have recovered from the virus in Riley County, and so far, the county has gotten back 78 negative tests.
“The results look promising because most people can recover at home and we only have one at the hospital at this time,” Gibbs said.
The county emergency operations center also is considering setting up a separate care site in case of a surge.
Officials could use it to quarantine and isolate first responders or health care providers and those who test positive and have nowhere else to go or are not sick enough to go to the hospital.
Officials are considering using the Four Points by Sheraton hotel off of Fort Riley Boulevard, but are waiting on a readjusted price quote. The last they had heard was about $67,000 for 30 rooms for 30 days, but this was before the hotel was told it would have to close to the public.
Gibbs added the CDC is now recommending people wear cloth coverings over their nose and mouths in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as at a grocery store, to protect others from contracting the virus. The health department and CDC have shared information online on how to make them.
For general questions related to the virus, contact the county’s hotline at 785-587-5426 or rileycountycovid19@gmail.com. The screening hotline is 785-323-6400.