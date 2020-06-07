A rising eighth-grader who won the Riley County spelling bee will now be competing in the state bee — on paper.
The Sunflower State Spelling Bee is switching to an different format after the pandemic disrupted the competition’s regular procedure to crown a state spelling champ.
In the regular competition, sponsored by the Kansas Press Association, spelling bee winners from county-level competitions would have gathered at Newman University in Wichita for a more traditional, rounds-based spelling bee contest.
State spelling bee organizers are still unsure what the competition will look like, although the initial round will now consist of a written test and will determine who competes in future rounds.
Riley County’s representative is Aiden Levendofsky, an eighth-grader at Manhattan Catholic Schools.
In February, he won the 46th annual Riley County Spelling Bee, sponsored by The Mercury, on the word “indicator.”
Levendofsky will take the first-round test on Monday at The Mercury.