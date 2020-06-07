Aiden Levendofsky spells winning word

Aiden Levendofsky spells during the Riley County Spelling Bee in February.

 Staff photo by Savannah Rattanavong

A rising eighth-grader who won the Riley County spelling bee will now be competing in the state bee — on paper.

The Sunflower State Spelling Bee is switching to an different format after the pandemic disrupted the competition’s regular procedure to crown a state spelling champ.

In the regular competition, sponsored by the Kansas Press Association, spelling bee winners from county-level competitions would have gathered at Newman University in Wichita for a more traditional, rounds-based spelling bee contest.

State spelling bee organizers are still unsure what the competition will look like, although the initial round will now consist of a written test and will determine who competes in future rounds.

Riley County’s representative is Aiden Levendofsky, an eighth-grader at Manhattan Catholic Schools.

In February, he won the 46th annual Riley County Spelling Bee, sponsored by The Mercury, on the word “indicator.”

Levendofsky will take the first-round test on Monday at The Mercury.