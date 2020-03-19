Area restaurants are taking extra precautions to stop the spread of the coronavirus by reducing service hours, closing dining areas and offering more delivery services.
Some, including the Little Apple Brewing Company, are laying off employees.
Little Apple Brewing Company announced on social media Wednesday that it decided to lay off the “majority” of employees so those affected can hopefully receive unemployment benefits. The restaurant also wants to set up an employee relief fund.
“If, by the grace of God, we are able to survive this crisis and emerge from the other side to full operational status, we guaranteed renewed employment to all affected,” the Facebook post said. “We feel, in the face of these insurmountable circumstances, that this is the most compassionate and effective decision available.”
The restaurant is operating with less staff and not serving brunch or lunch.
Instead, the restaurant is offering a reduced menu with the most popular menu items offered Monday through Saturday from 4-8 p.m.
“This menu will be updated frequently and will include a daily affordable meal option,” the post said. “We will continue to offer limited ‘social distancing’ in-house dining and bar service during the specified times.”
The restaurant is encouraging delivery through EatStreet and also has curbside pick-up options.
Several other local restaurants are offering similar services and stressing that they are heightening sanitation practices.
Several fast food establishments, such as Taco Bell, McDonald’s, Chick-Fil-A and Starbuck’s, among several others, are only serving patrons through drive-through windows across the United States.