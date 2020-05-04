With restaurants being able to reopen dining rooms at a 50% capacity Monday under the new Riley County public health order, local restaurant owners and managers are cautiously optimistic.
The order went into effect Monday after Gov. Laura Kelly’s statewide stay-at-home order expired, and it spells out guidelines for reopening businesses.
According to the order, restaurants should move tables at least six feet apart, set up barriers between booths, use disposable menus, not allow more than 10 people in a group and close waiting areas to avoid gathering.
Employees also should wear masks and have their temperature taken before working. Restaurants will be required to close by 10 p.m. Officials said this time cutoff is to help distinguish them from bars, which are not allowed to be open during the first phase of reopening.
After weeks of functioning as curbside pickup and delivery operations, restaurants can decide whether to allow patrons back in for sit-down meals, the absence of which have significantly curtailed sales revenue.
According to the NPD Group, a market research company, U.S. restaurant customer transactions declined by 36% in the week ending April 19 compared to a year ago, following a 43% decline in the previous week.
Coco Bolos, a Mexican grill in Aggieville, plans to reopen its dining areas on Thursday with more changes to prevent spreading germs.
The restaurant had upped its sanitary practices, both for the building and its employees, and general manager Josh Deal said it would likely set up partition barriers as well require employees to wear face masks once it reopens. He said Coco Bolos would continue to readjust its practices or plans based on emerging guidelines at local to federal levels.
The restaurant also had introduced a pop-up drive thru with smoked-meat specials on the weekend as another way to reach out to customers, while offering carryout and delivery options for its usual menu items and drinks.
“These are times that barely anybody alive has been through so it’s kind of one day at a time,” Deal said. “I’d love to stay optimistic — I have to stay optimistic — but it’s tough. … I hope the people do still come out and support us with our 50% occupancy. I don’t want this to hurt us, I want it to help us even more. … Manhattan’s been great. We’re one of the oldest restaurants here in Manhattan, so the community has definitely helped keep us stable.”
Gina Scroggs, executive director of Downtown Manhattan, said at Monday’s Riley County Comission meeting that Downtown MHK has been “extraordinarily conscientious” of how to reopen safely.
Some businesses will insist patrons and shoppers wear masks. Scroggs said businesses will open slowly as they assess what’s needed and obtain personal protective equipment and supplies to reopen in general.
Downtown Manhattan will soon be putting a page on its website for people to check what restricted services restaurants or shops will have.
Adam Peyton, owner of AJ’s NY Pizzeria in downtown, said his staff is still hashing out details of reopening to make sure their practices align with the order’s requirements. He said the pizzeria may open its dining room on Wednesday, with less tables.
During the coronavirus pandemic, AJ’s began offering its own delivery service, which it had never done before. That service will continue until the restaurant is able to fully open.
Deal said pizza places in general probably hadn’t been impacted as much as other types of restaurants because it lends itself to delivery well, but the situation has “definitely not been ideal.”
“We will take every precaution that is expected of us and laid out for us and exceed them,” he said. “Then we will just see based on business what happens and go from there. I don’t have an opinion either way if this is a good idea or bad idea. We’re just following the guidelines that have been given to us.”
Rock-a-Belly Deli in Aggieville, on the other hand, will not open its dining areas until the later phases of the reopening plan, or until there are no restrictions whatsoever, owner Rich Markle said. The layout of the restaurant limits its ability to comply with reopening guidelines, he said.
“Almost all our tables are fixed in place and considering the space of our dining spaces it probably was going to be more difficult than it was worth, honestly,” Markle said.
Markle said the pandemic has been difficult for operating the business, but the restaurant was able to receive state and federal loan assistance.
“We couldn’t do what we’re doing otherwise and I’m really glad for that because I’ve got some really great people working for me,” he said. “We’ve been doing what we’re doing for a long time and I’ve had such a great staff.”
Markle said though he was optimistic about the long-term future, he didn’t think life would return to “normal” right away.
“I don’t feel like we’re on the verge of coming out of this so I’m trying not to think of it that way,” he said. “My limited understanding of the science tells me the possibilities are otherwise… Regardless of what the recent plan outline is, I just want to be prepared for a longer term grappling with the issue.”
Officials have said that if the county happens to see a spike in positive COVID-19 cases or hospitalizations after reopening businesses, it will be able to revert back to more restrictive measures or remain longer in certain phases of the reopening plan.
While the future remains unknown, Peyton and Deal thanked the community and small business programs for continuing to support them during the pandemic.
“For all of the businesses included, don’t forget about us and come out and help us even more when we open our lobbies,” Deal said.