Manhattan residents and K-State students participated in Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, completing projects around the city.
About 74 people volunteered to do projects Saturday morning through HandsOn Kansas State, a university community service program.
Karina Moncayo-Michel, program director for the Staley School of Leadership Studies at K-State, said volunteer projects ranged from gardening at Sunset Zoo to helping with therapeutic horseback rides at Hope Ranch and helping at Goodwill.
K-State senior Reagan Stonestreet said HandsOn, which holds the service day annually, did something new this year.
“We’re working with Via Christi on making kits that entail basic necessities for people, like sweatpants, sweatshirts, haircare, and hygiene products in general,” Stonestreet said.
At the leadership studies school, volunteers worked on tie blankets and put together calming kits for clients who go to Katie’s Way, a nonprofit organization that provides mental health services for children and young adults.
Moncayo-Michel said the kits help kids with calming and breathing techniques along with stress and anxiety management.
Sebastian Hattar, K-State junior and student coordinator for HandsOn, said the service day is an honor to King’s legacy and his commitment to service.
“I think this is really good at continuing Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of serving others and just realizing the importance of doing that in your own community, and it can bring people together,” Hattar said.
Hattar said the day brings everyone to the same level. “A lot of times people live their own lives, just worried about themselves,” he said. “But when we start to look out and see how other people are doing, we see that there’s a life beyond our own, and service is a way to connect with that.”
Luke Harpenau, a senior at K-State, helped clear honeysuckle at Sunset Zoo. Harpenau said he has been helping HandsOn with food distribution since his freshman year.
Harpenau said he was happy with the amount of progress the volunteers had made at the zoo. “If they would have had just one person do this, it probably would have taken them a month,” he said. “But whenever you get together as a community, you can kind of accomplish anything.”
Melissa Kirkwood, the zoo’s marketing and development officer, said removing the honeysuckle will allow zoo staff to repurpose the area to plant bamboo to feed species like the red panda.
“With K-State HandsOn, we’re able to tackle this project and make it a more beautiful sight in the lower tier of the zoo,” she said.