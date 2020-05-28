Local officials are ending their live press conferences on the coronavirus in part because of the decline in new cases.
They held the last planned conference on Wednesday afternoon. Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said Wednesday it is ending because Riley County’s case numbers have declined, businesses are reopening and officials are receiving fewer questions from residents.
At the height of the pandemic in the county, officials held press conferences six days a week before reducing the frequency in recent weeks.
This does not mean that operations behind the scenes by officials are ending, Gibbs said. The county’s emergency operations center (EOC) as well as the Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force continue to meet.
Gibbs encouraged people to continue to wear masks when social distancing is not possible.
Riley County stayed steady with 64 cases of the coronavirus Thursday morning, officials said.
Of the 64, six are active while 57 are recovered. One person died earlier this month after testing positive for the coronavirus in April.
This week’s new cases in Riley County involve two women and one man. Officials announced Wednesday a 52-year-old man tested positive. A 72-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman both tested positive for the virus, officials announced Tuesday.
Local officials were waiting on results from 139 tests on Thursday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 9,337 cases, 205 deaths and 822 hospitalizations statewide Wednesday. That was up 119 cases, 17 deaths and 22 hospitalizations from Monday. There were 75,151 negative tests statewide.
As of Wednesday, Pottawatomie County had 25 cases while Geary County had 16, KDHE reported.
KDHE is releasing data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.