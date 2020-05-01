It remained unclear Friday afternoon exactly when local restaurants could open their dining rooms, as health officials weighed whether to be more restrictive than new statewide rules.
Gov. Laura Kelly Thursday evening announced statewide reopening plans that aligned, for the most part, with draft regulations Riley County officials were considering. Kelly said the statewide regulations set minimums, meaning that individual counties could be more restrictive, but not less.
Public information officer Vivienne Uccello said Friday morning that Riley, Geary and Pottawatomie officials are discussing the area’s reopening plans. She said Riley County would likely officially release its plan Friday evening or Saturday. She said discussions are ongoing about restaurants and making sure the plan captures a regional approach.
Under the governor’s plan, restaurants could reopen for dine-in services as early as Monday if they use physical barriers to prevent virus spread between seated groups. But the Riley County draft indicated restaturants and bars couldn’t begin reopening dine-in services until about a month later.
The Mercury obtained the draft Wednesday from a source who requested to remain unnamed. Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs has the authority to make the decisions on these matters.
Kelly’s statewide stay-at-home order expires Sunday. Under Kelly’s plan, normal business operations could return by the middle of June. That’s similar to the Riley County draft plan.
The county draft has five steps for reopening whereas Kelly’s plan has four steps: phase one, two, three and “phase out,” which is the last phase. However, the county’s draft considers current conditions as step 1, so in essence, both plans have four phases that each must be in effect for a minimum of 14 days before advancing to the next phase.
Under Kelly’s plan, phase one begins May 4 and lasts until at least May 18. Mass gatherings would be limited to 10 people, people are encouraged to wear masks in public and maintain social distancing of at least six feet, according to the plan.
Under this step, Kelly encourages teleworking for employees and any person who has symptoms should stay home, according to the plan.
Non-essential travel would be discouraged during phase one. Bars, night clubs and gyms would remain closed under the phase as well.
Libraries and childcare facilities would be allowed to operate during this time, according to the plan.
Phase two would begin no earlier than May 18 under Kelly’s plan.
Mass gatherings would increase to a limit of 30 people across the state. Social distancing, teleworking and mask wearing would still be encouraged during this step.
Individuals would be encouraged to avoid non-essential travel as well during this time.
Bars and night clubs could open and have a 50% capacity, under the statewide plan. Casinos could also open if they maintain Kansas Department of Health and Environment guidelines. Swimming pools, community centers and “organized sports facilities” could open with some exceptions. (Riley County’s draft calls for opening bars and pools later in the process).
Summer camps, fairs, festivals and graduations would not be permitted under this phase.
Phase three under Kelly’s plan begins no earlier than June 1, but the governor will evaluate the state based on health metrics before entering into this phase.
Phase three allows for mass gatherings for up to 90 people. Non-essential travel could resume at this time.
All venues, activities and education could resume at this time as long as they adhere to mass gathering guidelines, according to the plan.
The last phase, or “phase out,” would begin no earlier than June 15, but the governor will evaluate the status of the state at this time.
This phase asks for people to remain home if sick and maintain social distancing when applicable, according to the plan. Travel would be unrestricted at that time.