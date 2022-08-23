Manhattan-Ogden school board president Curt Herrman is advocating for more school resource officers at USD 383 to strengthen security.
During a meeting Monday with local government officials about a variety of topics, Herrman discussed several ideas for increased school security.
Herrman said about $30 million of two previous bond issues passed for a total of $225 million that was spent for school security.
“We have secure public entrances,” Herrman said. “All of our doors in the classrooms are steel doors. We have automatic locks.”
Herrman said he is brainstorming ideas for additional security because of gun violence across the country in recent years.
Some ideas he talked about were veterans volunteering to walk around the schools. Herrman said with that idea, the school insurance would “drop them like a hot potato.”
Herrman also considered having a school resource officer (SRO) in every single school. Currently, there is one at each of the campuses of Manhattan High School; no other schools have one. Kurt Moldrup, interim director of the Riley County Police Department, said it would cost $3 million to $4 million annually for officers at all schools. Herrman said he wants to speak to U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran and the state legislature about government funding based on student enrollment.
Anna Burson, Riley County appraiser, said she didn’t think there should be an SRO at every school, but the middle and high schools should have them. Burson also suggested having more RCPD officers rotate as an SRO, so kids in the community could be more familiar with local officers.
Moldrup said the SRO is an Riley County Police Department employee, and a big part of the job is building relationships, which is why a weekly rotation doesn’t work well.
In describing the role of SRO, he said, “They’ll also be the ones to respond to conflicts and try and nip things in the bud, help work with the school on resolving conflicts, so it doesn’t escalate to our (RCPD) side.”
USD 383 assistant superintendent Eric Reid said SROs are the disciplinaries for teachers and administrators.
“I think some people perceive them to be that way,” Reid said. “They’ll stop them from wondering the hall, they’ll have a conversation with them, where they’re wondering in the hallway. It’s the school’s responsibility to get their tail back to class.”
Manhattan City Commissioner Usha Reddi brought up one idea she wanted to make sure is not being considered: arming school teachers. Herrman said that is not an option.
Another program Herrman talked about was Dads of Great Students (D.O.G.S.), which is a national initiative to get dads more involved with volunteer work at school. The D.O.G.S. website says they also provide an extra set of eyes and ears to enhance school security, reduce bullying and provide a greater sense of campus safety.
Reid said it’s a volunteer program to encourage dads to volunteer in the building. He said there is also a training component for the dads.
Herrman said he is also looking at private security companies providing school security.
Health plan
Shanika Rose, health educator for the Riley County Health Department, updated officials on the Riley County Community Health Improvement Plan, which is in development.
She said in recent months, local health officials have conducted community listening sessions and determined top health priorities in the community.
The plan started in 2015 with the top priorities of transportation, mental/behavioral health, and communication and coordination of systems and services.
For the 2022 plan, community members who participated in the community events identified mental health, access to health care and housing as the top priorities:
- For mental health, people are concerned with affordability, quality, and accessibility to service and, timeliness, long waiting period to get help.
- For health care access, residents voiced concerns about affordability, insurance and elderly and senior population challenges.
- For housing, people voiced concerns about affordability along with safe and clean housing.
The Flint Hills Wellness Coalition will meet at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Family and Child Resource Center (2101 Claflin Road) on the second floor to continue discussing the Community Health Improvement plan.