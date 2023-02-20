From left: Rep. Kenny Titus (R), Rep. Mike Dodson (R), state Sen. Usha Reddi (D) and Rep. Sydney Carlin (D) speak to an audience for the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Coffee session Saturday.
Manhattan-area legislators agreed that a proposal for a flat tax rate would not benefit working-class families in the state.
Representatives Sydney Carlin (D), Mike Dodson (R), Kenny Titus (R) and state Sen. Usha Reddi (D) spoke to more than 40 people during a Legislative Coffee session Saturday at the Sunset Zoo, hosted by the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce. The lawmakers fielded questions submitted by attendees, including one regarding a flat tax proposal that was brought to the House taxation committee earlier this month.
Titus said he does not support the bill “in its current form” and he believes it’s a “starting point” in a conversation about how to attract more economic growth in Kansas. The Kansas Chamber is the main proponent of the bill; lobbyists for the state Chamber said the flat tax would make Kansas more competitive economically with other states.
The bill, HB 2061, would set a 5% income tax rate for corporations and individuals. State budget officials estimated the proposal would lead to a decrease in the state’s general fund revenue by about $1.5 million over the next three years. According to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, a nonprofit that provides research on state and federal tax policies, 49% of the individual income tax reduction would go to the richest 20% of Kansans under the proposed flat tax bill. The state’s bottom 20% of earners would get about 4.1% of the tax reduction.
Carlin told the audience she experienced the pain of “cutting things” after tax cuts made by former Gov. Sam Brownback. Gov. Laura Kelly has spoken against the proposed tax plan, saying it would “do more damage” than Brownback’s “tax experiment” 10 years ago.
“The loss of charitable contributions being deducted from your taxes had a really big impact on donations to universities, to charities,” Carlin said. “I have not read the bill, and in fact, I’ve decided that’s not one to read until it’s out of (tax) committee.”
Carlin said she’s not happy with the bill. Reddi, who serves on the Senate assessment and taxation committee, said the bill would mostly benefit large corporations and businesses.
“We didn’t vote on it yet,” Reddi said. “I don’t think this would be benefitting your middle-income and average families nearly as much, but ultimately they would be paying out the most in the end, if this takes place.”
Dodson said he worries a flat tax would negatively affect people who are already living below the poverty level.
“This thing has to be completely re-evaluated, in my view,” Dodson said. “It’s simply too drastic, too fast, and has not had much analysis.”
The bill’s opponents also include Kansas Action for Children and the Kansas National Education Association, which opposed the legislation on the grounds of fairness and feasibility.
The group of lawmakers were also asked about proposed education vouchers. House Bill 2218 would allow parents to set aside a portion of public school funding, up to $5,000 per student, to be used at private schools or for homeschooling. Private schools and homeschool situations don’t have to be accredited or regulated. Private schools can also pick and choose which students to accept, which opponents say would leave public schools with more needs and less resources.
The bill passed the House K-12 education budget committee with a party-line vote. Carlin said she does not support this proposed bill.
“I’m totally against it,” Carlin said. “I’m not on the education (committee), so I don’t have all the ins and outs of this bill, except that it would be devastating to the education budget. Our public schools need the money that we have for them.”
Reddi, a teacher by trade, said she also does not support the bill.
“I have nothing against private schools,” Reddi said. “But there’s this assumption that public schools are failing, and that assumption needs to be removed.”
Dodson said it is a “complex issue” that isn’t going to be fixed by placing money in non-public schools. He told the audience he would be “having this conversation” Monday when he returns to the Legislature. Titus serves District 51, which stretches from Manhattan south to Eskridge. He said he’s generally supportive of student-based funding models, but that from his experiences, parents and proponents of public education are “talking past each other.”
“There are parents who are sincerely concerned that public education has changed so much over the last couple of decades, that they believe they’re sending their children to public school, and they’re being taught things that directly contradict their sincerely-held beliefs,” Titus said.
Titus added that the proposal doesn’t change the Gannon funding formula, which provides constitutional funding of K-12 education in Kansas following a years-long state lawsuit.