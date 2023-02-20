Manhattan-area legislators agreed that a proposal for a flat tax rate would not benefit working-class families in the state.

Representatives Sydney Carlin (D), Mike Dodson (R), Kenny Titus (R) and state Sen. Usha Reddi (D) spoke to more than 40 people during a Legislative Coffee session Saturday at the Sunset Zoo, hosted by the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce. The lawmakers fielded questions submitted by attendees, including one regarding a flat tax proposal that was brought to the House taxation committee earlier this month.