Most local legislators expressed satisfaction with Gov. Laura Kelly’s proposed fiscal year 2022 budget, noting she has kept her promise of adequately funding public education and restoring the state as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think it’s a good budget start, and I think we can make it better,” said Sen. Tom Hawk, D-Manhattan.
The governor’s budget report, published in two volumes Wednesday, lays out the groundwork for the state and its budget for fiscal year 2022. Kelly’s budget proposal is just the starting point; the Legislature has the final say.
The governor recommends a budget of $20.9 billion for fiscal year 2022; the budget is $21.2 million this fiscal year. That’s a decrease of about 1.4%.
A portion of Kelly’s budget — $19 million — allows for Medicaid expansion, and Rep. Sydney Carlin, D-Manhattan, said she hopes the state will expand it this year.
“I can always be hopeful and I can work for it,” she said.
Medicaid expansion failed last year in Kansas. Last year’s expansion would have covered an additional 150,000 Kansans. The expansion would push down private health insurance premium costs so people are less likely to drop private plans for Medicaid coverage.
On the other hand, Rep. Ron Highland, R-Wamego, said he did not think it will pass.
“It’s simply something we can’t afford right now,” he said.
Carlin said the federal government has expanded potential coverage from 150,000 additional Kansans to 168,000 if Kansas does go ahead with Medicaid expansion this year.
With education, Carlin said she hopes the state can continue to strengthen it and provide resources for students from K-12 to higher education.
“We don’t want to fight more court battles,” she said. “We want to be known for a strong education system.”
Kellys’ budget would send K-State slightly less money in 2022 compared to last year.
In total, the governor’s budget had $178.7 million in state general fund money allocated for the K-State system in fiscal year 2022, down about $500,000 or 0.27% from this current fiscal year.
The state general fund is only a part of the university’s overall budget, which is typically around $900 million.
On paper, the budget looks fine, said Rep. Suzi Carlson, R-Clay Center, but she said she did not want the state raiding funds to move to another, such as taking money away from the state employee retirement system.
“We just can’t keep taking from one place to another place and keep shuffling things around,” she said.
Carlson said she did not have answer to fix this problem, but she did not want to continue to raid funds in the budget.
Rep. Mike Dodson, R-Manhattan, said he wants to focus on college tuition prices.
“We’ve got to make sure that the way that the tuition is devised, the amount that moms and dads have to pay versus the support you get from the state, is the appropriate balance,” he said.
He said he also wants to encourage those to stay in Kansas after graduating from college.
“We do have some great opportunities for the kids right around here,” he said.
Kelly has been a supporter of public education since she was a senator, Hawk said, something all the legislators want to continue to support as it’s an economic driver in the area.
In addition to vaccinating those in K-12 schools, Hawk wants to make sure those working at higher education institutions also get the coronavirus vaccine.
In 2021, Hawk said he is hopeful Kansas will receive more funding to help with the coronavirus pandemic with the new administration of President-elect Joe Biden.