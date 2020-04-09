Local legislators are siding with Gov. Laura Kelly’s sentiment to limit religious gatherings to 10 people after a group of lawmakers on Wednesday voted to overturn the governor’s recent executive order.
Tuesday’s executive order extended the initial mass gatherings order to religious institutions. It did not close churches but limited public gatherings and funerals to 10 people or fewer ahead of Easter weekend.
Kelly made the move as Kansas approaches its projected peak infection rate for COVID-19 and clusters of positive cases and deaths were linked to recent religious gatherings across the state.
Five Republicans on the Legislative Coordinating Council voted to overturn the order while two Democrats voted to keep it in place. The vote came hours after state Attorney General Derek Schmidt released a statement saying the order likely violated the state constitution and protections for religious freedom, encouraging law enforcement to not enforce the order. However, Schmidt said the governor’s measure is “sound” public health advice that Kansans should follow.
Kelly on Wednesday said the council’s decision revoked the entire mass gatherings ban while Schmidt said the initial mass gatherings order with the exemption for religious institutions is still in effect.
Sen. Tom Hawk, a Manhattan Democrat, said he was disappointed in his Republican peers and that the conflicting messages from officials were confusing.
“This is a time where I think all of our leaders need to give a very clear message to people to stay home and stay safe,” he said.
Hawk said while it may seem like common sense to avoid gathering, there are always outliers who think contracting the virus won’t happen to them. He said the argument that the order violated the constitution is “weak” and that the governor was careful in her wording, laying down guidelines the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recommended to everyone.
“We’re in a very serious pandemic that is very dangerous to everyone, not just those that may attend a larger gathering like a church service,” Hawk said.
Rep. Tom Phillips, a Manhattan Republican, said under the current circumstances, he agrees with the governor. He called the issue a “balancing act” between ensuring protection of people’s constitutional rights and protecting the public’s welfare.
“I certainly understand the desire to ensure protection of the constitutional right for freedom of religion, but I think in this instance when we’re in a worldwide pandemic, protecting public health and safety is of utmost concern and that’s the action we should be taking,” Phillips said. “From what I’ve seen, most churches are not gathering. They’re doing online services. I think the bottom line is I’d say we should keep the protection in place of not allowing gatherings at this point in time.”
Rep. Sydney Carlin, a Manhattan Democrat, said she didn’t think the council had fully thought through how rescinding the revised order could affect the previous one and some members didn’t necessarily have their constituency’s concerns in mind when they voted.
“Each one of us has to decide if ... our little wants and needs are more important than the safety of our community, state and country,” Carlin said.
Many churches in Manhattan have already moved services online in some form, and legislators encouraged them to continue to do so, especially for Easter.
Hawk credited local religious leaders for being proactive by closing buildings to the public.
Regardless of this change, the statewide stay-at-home order is still in effect.
Carlin urged people to stay at home and said they don’t necessarily need to gather to lead a “prayerful life.”
“When this is better, we can go to church five days a week to catch up,” she said.