Manhattan-area lawmakers and education officials are mostly pleased with the proposed budget from Gov. Laura Kelly.
On Wednesday, Kelly released her fiscal year 2023 budget document. Kelly plans to increase higher education funding to “pre-pandemic levels,” which she said would allow universities to freeze their tuition rates for another year.
The budget calls for an additional $45.7 million to universities with the goal of freezing tuition for the 2022-23 academic year.
Rep. Sydney Carlin, D-Manhattan, said Kelly gave the Kansas Board of Regents “everything in their budget request,” and that many Kansas universities had not increased their tuition throughout the pandemic.
“This provides enough money for the Regents to take our universities back to the level of funding they had before the pandemic,” Carlin said.
Last year, K-State was the only one of the six Kansas Board of Regents universities to increase tuition for the 2021-22 academic year. But K-State administrators said the 1.2% bump for in-state undergraduate students happened because of a restructuring of tuition and fees, including a merger of the campus-wide academic infrastructure fee into the base tuition rate.
A flat tuition rate for the 2022-23 academic year would continue a recent trend for Regents universities.
The Regents voted against raising in-state tuition for undergraduate students in the 2019-20 academic year after the state legislature added $33 million for state universities. In 2020-21, K-State and the University of Kansas kept tuition flat.
Sen. Tom Hawk, D-Manhattan, said one thing he’s concerned about with state universities is the cost of deferred maintenance, and how long some projects can be deferred before they become major problems. However, he said he didn’t find anything objectionable to him in the budget document.
“Many of my Republican colleagues have said there’s lots of things they see as being high-priority for this budget,” Hawk said, “and several of the pieces included in the governor’s proposal are things fellow lawmakers have recommended to the budget director.”
The governor’s budget proposal also calls for $25 million for the Kansas Access Partnership Grant, a need-based grant to assist Kansas families with college costs. According to the proposal, the funds will be matched dollar for dollar with private resources.
The tuition and grant funds are a part of a proposed $115.7 million increase in state general fund revenue for state universities.
Kelly recommends increasing Regents’ funding from $294.3 million ($265.7 million from state general fund) in FY22 to $440.1 million ($378.1 million from state general fund) in FY23.
It isn’t yet clear how the Regents would distribute the money to K-State and other universities. Regents chairwoman Cheryl Harrison-Lee said in a statement that she’s excited about the budget including the tuition freeze and several items to help Kansas families access higher education.
“Affordability for Kansas families is one of the Regents’ strategic priorities,” Harrison-Lee said. “In September, we made flat tuition part of our unified appropriations request. We’re thrilled that the governor included funding for that along with increased need-based student financial aid, which has historically lagged behind neighboring states.”
In terms of money directly from the state general fund, K-State would have a decrease from $181.8 million in FY22 to $177.87 million in FY23.
The state general fund is only a part of K-State overall budget, which is typically around $900 million.
K-State spokeswoman Michelle Geering said administrators are excited to see the budget include investments in higher education.
“The restoration of state funding to colleges and universities is critical to K-State’s ability to freeze tuition,” Geering said. “We also support other proposed initiatives to increase access to education and enhance the state’s economic prosperity.”
Rep. Mike Dodson, R-Manhattan, said, on the whole, the budget document is a good one.
“To me, finding ways to spend that extra money being worked in is going to be the crux of what we do,” Dodson said.
K-12 funding
Kelly’s proposal also represents the final year of the agreed incremental adjustment to K-12 base level funding after the Gannon lawsuit. The base state aid per pupil would be $4,846 for 2022-23, an increase of $140 from this school year.
Manhattan-Ogden School District assistant superintendent Eric Reid said he reviewed the document and to him there’s nothing “too surprising” in the budget proposal.
“We’ll see what the Legislature does with it,” Reid said.
In 2017, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled the state legislature wasn’t adequately and equitably funding public schools as required by the state constitution.
The governor’s budget proposal is just the starting point, as the Legislature has the final power of approval.