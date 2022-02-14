Kids from around the area came to the Wonder Workshop Children’s Museum Saturday to partake in the Valentine Art Bar making crafts for Valentine’s Day.
The free event had two sessions with a handful of kids making crafts in the afternoon.
Charlie Zito, 5, who goes to preschool at Theodore Rosevelt Elementary, spent time painting and decorating a candy machine that Wonder Workshop staffers putting together. While painting his candy machine, Zito said he was making it for everyone.
Zito also spent time making a cookie. He decorated his cookie with white, blue, pink and black frosting. “Blue is my mom’s favorite color, and pink is my mom’s favorite color and (I choose) white because it reminds me of snow,” Zito said.
When Zito finished decorating his cookie, he said it was his favorite activity of the day, and he will like eating it more than making it.
Connor Coco, 4, spent time making a heart bag for all of his crafts to go into. On his bag was a big red heart and blue force field. He made one for himself and one for his mom. Connor also made a Valentine’s Day card. The card had a diamond shape and a car from Team Umizoomi, a children’s cartoon show. Connor said he put the diamond on the car because “it was shiny.”
Kano Mason, 8, who goes to Amanda Arnold Elementary, made bath salts and a wreath. He made his bath salt gift for someone special, his teacher Ms. Montoya. Mason said his favorite craft he made was his wreath.
Parre Ahmadi, program director at Wonder Workshop, said the museum wanted to offer something for the kids in the community. “It’s basically like an arts and crafts station with a cookie decorating and Valentine’s Day theme,” Ahmadi said.
She said they had wreath making, card making, candy machine decorating, wood yarn art and other activities for kids to do.
Ahmadi has been with the organization for about 15 years. Her stepfather, Richard Pitts, founded Wonder Workshop. After he died in May 2020, Ahmadi said, “I kind of put my best foot forward and took over.”
Rodney Presha, who works in the Manhattan-Ogden school district, goes to Wonder Workshop when local schools are not in session. Presha serves as a mentor for kids.
At the Valentine Art Bar, he helped kids at the bath salt station. Presha said he likes spending time at Wonder Workshop to give back to the community. “It allows me to get out myself and do for others,” Presha said. “I just like to bring happiness to people and like to see people smile.”
Joy Hall, who works at Wonder Workshop, ran the cookie decorating station. She said she involves herself with the kids.
“I make sure they have creative things to do,” Hall said. “We socialize, we do our best to prepare them for grade school.”