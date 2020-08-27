Although Riley County is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases, local health officials are not considering shutdown or stay-at-home orders.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs discussed the topic Wednesday during the county’s weekly coronavirus update.
“We are not looking at any additional restrictions at this time,” Gibbs said. “We’ll let the data drive our decisions.”
Gibbs said there is no ending date for the current local health order, which establishes the rules for individuals and businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It lasts until it is amended or rescinded, she said.
On Wednesday, Riley County saw its largest increase in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, with 68 new cases since Monday.
That is an increase of about 11% in total cases and 23% in active cases from Monday; the total number since the outbreak began in March is 674, as of Wednesday. Of those, 290 are active, 379 have recovered and five people have died after testing positive for the virus, officials said Wednesday.
In Riley County, the current positive rate for the last two weeks is 9.28%, as of Monday, officials said. Gibbs said this percentage is very important to school districts as they decide whether to continue in-person classes. The Manhattan-Ogden school district is currently in “hybrid learning” — a mixture of in-person and online learning — because the 14-day positive rate is between 5% and 10%. If that rate reaches more than 10%, USD 383 would go to online-only classes.
“The criteria that a lot of school districts are using is that percent positive,” she said. “So that’s why it’s so important for the community to protect everyone else and really do those things that we’ve been preaching all along. Wear your mask while you’re out, avoid those crowds, hand hygiene, you know it all, you’ve heard it all, let’s just do that so we can keep our kids in school right now.”
Officials said a new positive rate is calculated and released Mondays.
This surge comes after thousands of K-State students have returned to town for in-person classes. The university started classes last week.
Officials said many of these new cases involve people aged 18-24 years old. In total, 410 or 60.83% of all cases involve that age range.
K-State announced Wednesday that the university had 63 virus cases during the first week of classes.
University officials said the number of cases are not indicative of all positive cases in people associated with K-State, rather they are the numbers from on-campus testing reported by Lafene Health Center on the Manhattan campus.
Last week, officials announced coronavirus outbreaks at Phi Delta Theta fraternity at Kansas State University and the Blue Valley school district office. As of Wednesday, officials said 21 cases are associated with the fraternity and seven are associated with the Blue Valley district. Officials said they are “closely monitoring” a few other locations as they approach the five-case threshold to declare an outbreak.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital president Bob Copple said other viruses are going around.
“Maybe you have a sore throat and you don’t have (COVID-19), which arguably is still better, but we also don’t want you sharing that either,” he said.
During the free coronavirus testing event last weekend at Vineyard Community Church, a total of 478 people were tested with 18 confirmed cases. Contact tracing is ongoing for these cases, officials said. Another testing event is planned for after Labor Day, and officials will release details as they become available.
Riley County and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
KDHE reported 39,937 cases, 2,226 hospitalizations and 437 deaths statewide Wednesday. That was up 1,536 cases, 43 hospitalizations and 11 deaths from Monday.
As of Wednesday, Geary County had 259 cases while Pottawatomie County had 140, according to KDHE. That was up two cases in Geary County and five cases in Pottawatomie County from Monday.