Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs has ordered O’Malley’s Alley and O’Malley’s to close after the establishments violated a county coronavirus health order.
An officer with the Riley County Police Department served the order to owner William Porter, officials said Saturday in a press release. O’Malley’s Alley is at 1210 Moro St., and O’Malley’s is at 1208 Moro St.
The establishments will remain closed until the businesses can follow the current health order, or any “subsequent order,” officials said.
This is the first issuance of an order to close a business in Riley County by Gibbs, who is also the local health officer, officials said.
On Friday night, officials said O’Malley’s Alley violated health order No. 18, which says restaurants and bars are limited to seated areas only. Also, people were not wearing masks, according to the report.
The police department received several complaints about O’Malley’s Alley. RCPD officers confirmed these complaints.
“Efforts to achieve voluntary compliance were unsuccessful,” officials said in a Saturday press release.
Gibbs said in a Saturday statement that she has seen “many bars and restaurants implement modifications” to comply with the current health order.
“I feel that in most cases we are working together as one to make Riley County a safer place,” she said. “We want people to feel safe while they are out and to reduce risk as much as possible in all areas.”
The current health order is meant to keep businesses open and allow activities to go on, as long as it is done safely, Gibbs said Saturday.
Gibbs said she can recognize the “strain” felt by the community.
“The more we can work together to get through this, the quicker we can get back to normal.”