RIVERFRONT

This rendering from Anderson Knight Architects shows a possible development for the area along the Kansas River in Manhattan.

 Courtesy image

The city and county governments will draft resolutions to support a proposed development of the Kansas riverfront in Manhattan.

The project, still in its early stages, proposes making the area around the river an attraction like it is in cities such as Wichita and San Antonio. It could include recreational elements like parks and boat ramps as well as commercial elements.