The city and county governments will draft resolutions to support a proposed development of the Kansas riverfront in Manhattan.
The project, still in its early stages, proposes making the area around the river an attraction like it is in cities such as Wichita and San Antonio. It could include recreational elements like parks and boat ramps as well as commercial elements.
Riley County commissioners John Ford, Kathryn Focke and Greg McKinley, along with Manhattan city commissioners Wynn Butler, Usha Reddi and Mayor Linda Morse, gathered Thursday and talked about writing a resolution of support for the Kansas riverfront development project.
Butler noted that the resolution would be a resolution of support, and he said no city or county money will be spent on the project.
Reddi said she wants a Pottawatomie commissioner to be involved in the project so those commissioners know the project is happening.
In July, Tracy Anderson of Anderson Knight Architects and Phil Anderson of Riverfront MHK came to the joint meeting of the city and county governments and asked government officials about their interest in the project.
Phil Anderson said they are in the process of fundraising $175,000, so Agency Landscape can start working on the project and develop a master plan.
Phil said all the money raised is going to be private. So the city and Riley County will have no financial obligations.
Phil said he was looking for grants but realized he needed support from the city and county to get grants for the project. So far, Phil has $26,000 in cash and $10,000 pledged for funding. He also said the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation would be in charge of the project’s finances.
“It demonstrates a certain amount of integrity with the organization that we’re not handling the money,” Phil said.
Reddi lauded the project’s economic development opportunities.
“I think there’s always the return on investment that we keep talking about,” Reddi said. “The easier we make things, the more people that will come into town and explore.”
The scope of services that Agency Landscape includes three phases over 10 months and will start when the Kansas Riverfront gets the funding to pay for the scope of services.
Phase 1, which would take three months, includes data request, draft discovery and analysis presentation and community engagement summary.
Phase 2, which would take four months, includes three design scenarios of what the riverfront would look like, community engagement, and draft of the Riverfront vision
Phase 3, which would take three months, includes community engagement, cost estimates, and Riverfront vision document including action elements.
Morse said she appreciates Phil Anderson’s enthusiasm and recommended he meet with Salina to help with ideas for development because they are also doing a riverfront development project.
Phil Anderson asked the city and county to post the project on their website. City commissioner Wynn Butler told Phil that what is sent to the county and city should be the same so there is no conflicting message about the project.
Ford recommended that Phil put together a video or some educational piece to help educate the public and use it as a selling point for investors.
“We’ve done such a good job of barricading ourselves from that river,” Phil Anderson said. “It will be quite a challenge, but it’s certainly a doable challenge because it’s a spectacular river.”