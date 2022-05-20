Local governments will consider a plan to reduce hunger, invest in locally grown food and reduce food waste.
The food and farm council presented an overview of a food master plan to city and county commissioners Thursday at a joint meeting of the Manhattan and Riley County commissions.
Riley County will consider adopting the item on June 9, and the city commission on June 21.
The Food and Farm Council began working with New Venture Advisors almost a year ago, starting with research and goal setting. They then conducted community engagement and surveys to identify key findings, draft action steps and create the plan.
The plan has three goals.
1. Reduce hunger and food insecurity in the community and ensure access to healthier food.
Actions include assessing the ATA bus system and implementing route changes to include grocery store stops, identifying city and county-owned vacant lots that could be leased to community partners for garden space or community-owned gardens, and encouraging food pantries to eliminate restrictive policies that may turn away residents.
2. Invest in the production, sales, and consumption of locally grown food.
In Goal 2, the action steps include investing in infrastructure to support year-round farmers’ markets, conducting a feasibility study to determine community interest in a commercial kitchen that would serve as a small business space for food system entrepreneurs, and tailoring economic development programs to support small food and farm businesses and support a sustainable “buy local” food campaign.
3. Reduce food waste and related solid wastes.
In Goal 3, action steps include assessing the feasibility of a city or county-sponsored composting facility, prioritizing community partner funding to support food recovery programs to ensure food first goes to feed hungry people, and analyzing expanding the Riley County solid waste ordinance to include food waste composting for residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Partner with KSU Research and Extension to provide public outreach, funding and training to support backyard composting programs.
Vickie James of the Food and Farm Council said this initiative is a 10-year plan for the local food system. It is meant for local officials to set policies to create a program to support the local food system.
James also said that both commissions adopting the food master plan it betters opportunities for funding for food support systems.
Eileen Horn of New Venture Advisors said that the U.S Department of Agriculture marketing services has several grant funds for local food systems. But they ask for letters of support or adoption of a food system plan as a prerequisite for funding.
“When a community has this statement of support that community members and partners and elected officials are aligned, that this is the direction we’re going, its much easier to receive funding to implement those action steps,” Horn said.
Ford also asked how much input Riley, Leonardville, Ogden and Randolph had for the plan. Caroline Myran of New Venture Advisors said there were 30 responses from Riley to surveys, 23 from Leonardville, 21 from Ogden, 18 from Randolph and 13 from Fort Riley.
Manhattan city commissioner Usha Reddi said the master plan is a good thing for the commissions to consider. Reddi said USD 383 and Fort Riley need to be a part of the plann and she hopes to see more grants from it.
Reddi also wants to remove the stigma around food insecurity and getting food from food pantries.
“I don’t know how you get to that level of removing that stigma,” Reddi said. “Because people assume if they see me there, they’ll think I’m poor. They think I can’t afford it or something.”
Manhattan Mayor Linda Morse said she would like a response developed that officials could use for people who say there is no hunger in Riley County.
County commissioner Kathryn Focke said she has worked at the common table since it began and invited people to meals to meet people. She said a lot of people come just for community.
Morse agreed, asking local officials to go to at least one meal at the Common Table.
James said education about food is important but challenging.
“Our council spends more time talking about how to help people and give them the skill set they need,” James said. “Giving them food isn’t enough, they have to know the purchasing, the storage, the prep. They have to have the desire and value healthy food.”
James thanked the 15 people on the board for assisting in the master plan and the partners they have worked with.